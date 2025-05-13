Fluxys Belgium: Regulated Information - Payment Of Dividend

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of 13 May 2025 decided to distribute a dividend for the financial year 2024 and set the gross amount at EUR 1.40 per share.

The net dividend, after deduction of the 30% withholding tax, amounts to EUR 0.98 per share and is payable as from 21 May 2025.

Holders of dematerialised and registered shares on 20 May 2025 will receive the dividend as from 21 May 2025 as follows:



The dividend of dematerialised shares will be paid automatically by the financial intermediary holding the shares on behalf of the shareholder. The dividend of registered shares will be paid directly to the shareholders entered in the register.

According to Euronext procedure: Ex date: 19.05.2025 / Record date: 20.05.2025 / Payment date: 21.05.2025