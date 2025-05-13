Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Fluxys Belgium: Regulated Information - Payment Of Dividend


2025-05-13 12:04:55
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of 13 May 2025 decided to distribute a dividend for the financial year 2024 and set the gross amount at EUR 1.40 per share.

The net dividend, after deduction of the 30% withholding tax, amounts to EUR 0.98 per share and is payable as from 21 May 2025.

Holders of dematerialised and registered shares on 20 May 2025 will receive the dividend as from 21 May 2025 as follows:

  • The dividend of dematerialised shares will be paid automatically by the financial intermediary holding the shares on behalf of the shareholder.
  • The dividend of registered shares will be paid directly to the shareholders entered in the register.

According to Euronext procedure: Ex date: 19.05.2025 / Record date: 20.05.2025 / Payment date: 21.05.2025


MENAFN13052025004107003653ID1109543740

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search