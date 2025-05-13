ATX Defense And Carahsoft Partner To Deliver CMMC-Compliant Cybersecurity Solutions To The Public Sector

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Enhanced Cybersecurity and Collaboration Solutions Now Available to Government Agencies

AUSTIN, Texas and RESTON, Va., May 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ATX Defense , a leading provider of cybersecurity solutions, and Carahsoft Technology Corp. , The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, today announced a strategic partnership. Under the agreement, Carahsoft will serve as ATX Defense's Master Government Aggregator®, making the company's Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) Space platform available to the Public Sector through Carahsoft's reseller partners and NASA Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement (SEWP) V and National Association of State Procurement Officials (NASPO) ValuePoint contracts.

“We are thrilled to partner with Carahsoft to bring our CMMC Space solutions to Government agencies,” said Zach Walker, Co-Founder of ATX Defense.“Carahsoft's deep expertise in the Public Sector and their extensive partner network enables us to bring our joint customers solutions that enhance cybersecurity posture, reduce costs and increase efficiency, while also meeting CMMC requirements.”

CMMC Space is a managed service offering that helps Public Sector contractors meet the stringent requirements of the CMMC framework. By incorporating Google Workspace as a core component of the solution, CMMC Space provides a secure, cost-effective and scalable platform that facilitates seamless collaboration and enhances cybersecurity across Government agencies.

Key benefits of CMMC Space include:



Enhanced Cybersecurity : CMMC Space provides a secure environment for handling sensitive Controlled Unclassified Information (CUI), reducing the risk of cyberattacks and data breaches.

Compliance with Regulations : The platform helps contractors meet CMMC compliance requirements, reducing the risk of penalties.

Cost-Effectiveness : Offering a more affordable alternative to traditional infrastructure, CMMC Space reduces the costs of hardware, software and maintenance.

Improved Collaboration : CMMC Space facilitates seamless information sharing and teamwork within and between Government agencies and contractors. Increased Efficiency : The technology automates workflows, freeing up time and resources to focus on core missions.



CMMC Space additionally delivers scalability, reliability and data sovereignty, making it adaptable to growing Public Sector needs and compliant with jurisdictional requirements for sensitive Government data.

“As the Defense Industrial Base faces increasingly sophisticated cybersecurity attacks, it is crucial to provide Government agencies with tools that not only assist with framework compliance, but also strengthen their defensive capabilities,” said Harjeet Khalsa, Federal Sales Director, Google Cloud at Carahsoft.“ATX Defense's CMMC Space platform is a valuable addition to our portfolio, and Carahsoft and its reseller partners are pleased to offer a scalable, secure environment for Government agencies to meet compliance requirements, drive operational excellence and safeguard critical assets.”

ATX Defense's CMMC Space is available through Carahsoft's SEWP V contracts NNG15SC03B and NNG15SC27B and NASPO ValuePoint Master Agreement #AR2472. Defense is also an Authorized CMMC 3rd Party Assessor Organization (C3PAO) able to provide CMMC certification assessments to any non-Federal organization. For more information, contact the Carahsoft Team at (571) 591-6210 or ... .

About ATX Defense

ATX Defense is a startup based in Austin, Texas, founded by U.S. Army combat veterans and national security experts. Since its launch in 2019, the company has expanded its portfolio to include a market-changing CMMC Space managed service. CMMC Space is a CMMC-certified, automated Virtual Desktop Infrastructure (VDI) solution designed for small to medium-sized businesses (SMBs) to easily achieve 100% CMMC Level 2 compliance.

About Carahsoft's Cybersecurity Solutions Portfolio

Carahsoft's Cybersecurity solutions portfolio includes leading and emerging technology vendors that enable organizations to defend against cyber threats, manage risk and achieve compliance. Supported by dedicated Cybersecurity product specialists and an extensive ecosystem of resellers, integrators and service providers, we help organizations identify the right technology for unique environments and provide access to technology solutions through our broad portfolio of contract vehicles. The cybersecurity portfolio spans solutions for Supply Chain Risk Management, Cloud Security, Network & Infrastructure, Identity & Access Management, Risk & Compliance and more, ensuring comprehensive protection for organizations' cyber ecosystems. Explore Carahsoft's Cybersecurity Solutions for Government here .

About Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State, and Local Government agencies, as well as Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for CMMC, Cybersecurity, MultiCloud, DevSecOps, Artificial Intelligence, Customer Experience and Engagement, Open Source, and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators, and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry-leading IT products, services, and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at

