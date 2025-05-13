WAVE Wellness Opens First Social Wellness Destination In The Hamptons

WAVE Social Cold Plunge Suite

WAVE Social Contrast Therapy Room

WAVE (mild) Hyperbaric & Recovery Suite

WAVE Social Wellness brings cutting-edge wellness, biohacking, and community-driven self-care to the Hamptons, New York,

- Lisa Zaloga, Co-Founder, WAVE WellnessSOUTHAMPTON, NY, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- WAVE Wellness , a leader in holistic health and wellness solutions in the Hamptons celebrated the grand opening of their 2nd location, WAVE Social Wellness this past March, a groundbreaking 4,000-square-foot facility dedicated to innovative self-care and social-driven wellness experiences. A member-based space located in the heart of Southampton, WAVE's expansion represents the arrival of social wellness to the Hamptons' with a premier destination for total well-being.A New Era of Social WellnessBuilding on its reputation as a trusted name in wellness through its Sag Harbor Flagship, WAVE Social Wellness introduces a unique approach to self-care by providing the first Hamptons-based space that offers an array of cutting-edge biohacking technologies with classic therapies all under one roof. This expansion marks a significant step in creating a space where individuals can prioritize their whole health while fostering meaningful connections through experiences, classes, and events designed to enhance physical, mental, and energetic well-being through the lens of wellness better shared.“WAVE Social Wellness is more than a wellness space; it's a place for individuals to recharge, reconnect, and discover or rediscover true balance,” said Lisa Zaloga, Co-Founder, WAVE Wellness.“Our vision has always been to empower people to lead healthier, more vibrant lives, and this new space brings that vision to life in an innovative and inviting way.”Highlights of WAVE Social WellnessAt the core of WAVE Social Wellness is its commitment to offering transformative experiences through a curated selection of classes, treatments, activations, technologies, and social-building opportunities. Members enjoy added benefits and exclusive access to select offerings.Membership at WAVE Social Wellness unlocks exclusive access to advanced treatments, signature classes, and premium recovery spaces. With flexible monthly options and tiered levels to suit different lifestyles, members enjoy curated perks ranging from priority booking and complimentary guest passes to discounts on services and exclusive event invitations-all designed for those who prioritize elevated, ongoing self-care in a luxurious setting.Key features include:AirWAVE: A custom-built (mild) Hyperbaric Oxygen Chamber, the only recovery and leisure chamber of its kind on the East End of Long Island. Designed to elevate the healing and recovery experience for clients seeking deeper restoration and performance optimization. This state-of-the-art chamber delivers pressurized oxygen therapy to promote faster healing, reduce inflammation, improve cognitive function, and support full-body cellular repair. Long favored by elite athletes and longevity experts, hyperbaric therapy is now available to the East End community in a serene, wellness-centered environment.Social Infrared Sauna: The social infrared sauna offers a luxurious, social wellness experience, designed for relaxation and connection. With stadium seating, this area offers a spacious and elegantly designed sauna for those seeking the perfect space to unwind with fellow members or friends while benefiting from the soothing heat of full-spectrum infrared technology.Recovery Tech Suite: A member-only or Discovery Pass self-guided recovery space equipped with advanced biohacking tools, including compression therapy, red light therapy, PEMF mats, Theraguns, binaural therapy and motion loungers. Designed for deep restoration, this suite empowers guests to personalize their recovery journey at their own pace.Studio & Classes: A 1,000-square-foot studio will host a robust calendar of wellness classes led by expert instructors, offering heated and non-heated sessions in yoga, pilates, functional strength, sculpt/tone, and dance workouts. Signature offerings include WAVE Length Recovery (coming summer 2025) stretch classes and SoundWAVE, a bespoke weekly sound bath designed for deep relaxation and mental clarity.Treatments:Offering a curated selection of treatments across two locations including high-performance facials, cryotherapy, lymphatic drainage, fire cupping, wraps, salt and IV therapy, NAD+ and signature bodywork. Each service blends advanced technology with time-honored techniques to target recovery, skin health, and total-body balance-delivering results that restore, energize, and elevate the self-care experience in a luxurious, deeply therapeutic setting.Contrast Suite: Step into a room that encapsulates the cutting-edge practice of the cold plunge with that of the infrared sauna. This space is built to optimize recovery, reduce inflammation, and boost energy levels in a more private setting as this space allows up to 3 people.LemiFloat Bed: This innovative and custom heated chromotherapy water massage bed offers more than just the calming effects of its build. Special to this offering are the proprietary WAVE treatments (CalmWAVE, our Lymphatic DetoxDrift and PrenatalEase), crafted to help heal bodies and release tensions through the combined elements of the bed with therapist expertise, created by co-founder and massage therapist, Stephanie Esposito.Cold Plunge Suite: The Cold Plunge Suite is an invigorating recovery and social experience with self-guided and instructor led offerings. This therapy reduces inflammation, boosts circulation, accelerates recovery, and sharpens mental clarity. Beginners can ease in with a 50°F pool, while seasoned plungers can challenge themselves in 39-42°F pools for deeper recovery and energy enhancement.Biohacking/Functional Medicine: Access to state-of-the-art biohacking tools and experts, including functional nutrition, GI mapping, blood analysis, PRP, Morpheus 8, REJURAN and more through our practitioner-led offerings.Social + Community Events: At the heart of WAVE is its social, community and member-based events that bring people together to converse, get inspired, and learn. Through salon-style conversations and interactive expert-hosted events, including a free run club, participants will feel more empowered to elevate their wellness journey through a community of like-minded individuals helping demystify industry practices, concepts and wellness technologies. Check back for updates and summer 2025 events on our happenings page!A Hub for Wellness Enthusiasts and First-Timers AlikeWAVE Social Wellness invites the Hamptons community and visitors alike to experience a space where modern wellness meets social connection. Whether you're an athlete seeking recovery techniques, an enthusiast looking for classes, an individual healing from stress/chronic fatigue, or someone simply looking to connect, unwind and/or recharge, WAVE Social Wellness offers something for everyone.“We are first and foremost passionate about our life's work in helping people heal. This growth in our offering and physical space allows us to reach more people and introduce new ways to enhance their well being. We are truly excited.” Stephanie Esposito, Co-Founder, WAVE Wellness.

