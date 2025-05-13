403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
ITALIAN EXHIBITION GROUP (IEG), THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS APPROVES THE CONSOLIDATED INTERIM REPORT AS AT 31 MARCH 2025: ROBUST ORGANIC GROWTH AND ACCELERATION THROUGH ACQUISITIONS IN EXECUTION OF THE STRATEGIC PLAN
(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Corrado Arturo Peraboni, CEO of the IEG Group, commented as follows : "The excellent results in the first quarter of 2025 mark a further step forward along the Group's growth path outlined in the strategic plan. The quarter's robust organic growth was accompanied by the contribution of new acquisitions. In fact, at an international level, in 2025 we have accelerated the development of the exhibition segment of our product portfolio with acquisitions in Brazil with "Fenagra", the International Agribusiness and Animal Nutrition Show, in a geographic area with high potential for development, and we have launched the first edition in Saudi Arabia of "Riyadh Muscle", a wellness sector event, the geo-cloning of a proprietary flagship event in the UAE. The results of the first quarter 2025 once again underline the solidity of our portfolio's top events, which include 'SIGEP', 'Vicenzaoro' and ' KEY', whose development has contributed to achieving a more than 15% growth in revenues in the first quarter of the year. Investments at our Expo Centers, which will allow us to support even further growth in the coming years, are proceeding according to schedule"
Photo -
Photo -
Logo -
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Biomatrix Launches Ipoy: Pioneering Identity-Driven Gamefi In The AI-Powered Web3 Era
- Bitget Launches PUNDIXUSDT Perpetual Futures And Enables Trading Bots
- BTCC Exchange Brings Crypto's Elite Influencers Together For Exclusive TOKEN2049 Yacht Experience
- MEY Network Announces Property Token Offering Nfts To Revolutionize Real Estate Ownership
- BTSE Celebrates Bitcoin Pizza Day 2025 With $5.22Mn Trading Competition And Community Giveaways
- Metrika And S&P Global Ratings Conclude Proof-Of-Concept For Multi-Chain Digital Asset Risk Framework
CommentsNo comment