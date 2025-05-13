New York To Host Global B2B Thought Leadership Event As TLFT 2025 Arrives At Neuehouse Madison Square
27 speakers. 7 award categories. 1 unmissable day.
Attendees will gain access to a curated agenda featuring keynote interviews, panel debates, and practical insights on how to elevate brand influence in a rapidly evolving business landscape.
Key themes include :
-
The 4Rs of Thought Leadership: Reputation, Reach, ROI, and Relevance
Turning original thinking into commercial results
Ethical AI: Balancing innovation and integrity in thought leadership
Aligning marketing, comms, and strategy to drive measurable impact
The event will culminate in the inaugural TLFT Awards , honoring bold, original thought leadership across seven categories including:
-
Best Use of Research in Thought Leadership
Most Impactful Purpose-Led Initiative
Breakthrough Brand in B2B Influence
Outstanding Use of Generative AI in Content Strategy
"This event is built for leaders who want more than conversation - they want clarity, creativity, and credibility in their thought leadership efforts," said Yogesh Shah , CEO of iResearch Services. "We're proud to bring together some of the most respected voices in business to define what successful influence looks like in 2025 and beyond."
TLFT 2025 is ideal for CMOs, VPs, Directors of Content, and Brand Strategists looking to sharpen their positioning, learn from industry leaders, and connect with peers shaping the future of B2B engagement.
Registration & Booking Information
-
Final tickets available until May 23, 2025
Hosted at NeueHouse Madison Square, NYC
Includes full-day access to all sessions, networking, and the TLFT Awards Ceremony
Secure your place:
About iResearch Services
iResearch Services is a global, data-driven thought leadership agency helping B2B brands own the conversations that matter. Working with companies like IBM, PwC, LinkedIn, and Google, the agency delivers research, strategy, storytelling, and amplification for measurable brand impact.
