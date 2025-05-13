New York To Host Global B2B Thought Leadership Event As TLFT 2025 Arrives At Neuehouse Madison Square

MENAFN - PR Newswire) This one-day flagship event will gatherand B2B decision-makers from across the tech, financial services, and professional services sectors. With confirmed speakers from industry leaders including, TLFT 2025 offers a rare opportunity to learn directly from the teams behind some of the world's most trusted brands.

27 speakers. 7 award categories. 1 unmissable day.

Attendees will gain access to a curated agenda featuring keynote interviews, panel debates, and practical insights on how to elevate brand influence in a rapidly evolving business landscape.

Key themes include :



The 4Rs of Thought Leadership: Reputation, Reach, ROI, and Relevance

Turning original thinking into commercial results

Ethical AI: Balancing innovation and integrity in thought leadership Aligning marketing, comms, and strategy to drive measurable impact

The event will culminate in the inaugural TLFT Awards , honoring bold, original thought leadership across seven categories including:



Best Use of Research in Thought Leadership

Most Impactful Purpose-Led Initiative

Breakthrough Brand in B2B Influence Outstanding Use of Generative AI in Content Strategy

"This event is built for leaders who want more than conversation - they want clarity, creativity, and credibility in their thought leadership efforts," said Yogesh Shah , CEO of iResearch Services. "We're proud to bring together some of the most respected voices in business to define what successful influence looks like in 2025 and beyond."

TLFT 2025 is ideal for CMOs, VPs, Directors of Content, and Brand Strategists looking to sharpen their positioning, learn from industry leaders, and connect with peers shaping the future of B2B engagement.

Registration & Booking Information



Final tickets available until May 23, 2025

Hosted at NeueHouse Madison Square, NYC

Includes full-day access to all sessions, networking, and the TLFT Awards Ceremony Secure your place:

About iResearch Services

iResearch Services is a global, data-driven thought leadership agency helping B2B brands own the conversations that matter. Working with companies like IBM, PwC, LinkedIn, and Google, the agency delivers research, strategy, storytelling, and amplification for measurable brand impact.

SOURCE Thought Leadership For Tomorrow (TLFT)