SHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION: Halper Sadeh LLC Investigates AVDX, RDFN, AZEK, TURN On Behalf Of Shareholders

NEW YORK, May 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Halper Sadeh LLC, an investor rights law firm, is investigating the following companies for potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties to shareholders relating to:

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVDX )'s sale to TPG for $10.00 per share in cash. If you are an AvidXchange shareholder, click here to learn more about your legal rights and options .

Redfin Corporation (NASDAQ: RDFN )'s sale to Rocket Companies for 0.7926 shares of Rocket Companies Class A common stock for each share of Redfin common stock. If you are a Redfin shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options .

AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE: AZEK )'s sale to James Hardie Industries plc. Under the terms of the proposed transaction, AZEK shareholders will receive $26.45 in cash and 1.0340 ordinary shares of James Hardie for each share of AZEK common stock they own. Upon completion of the proposed transaction, AZEK shareholders are expected to own approximately 26% of the combined company. If you are an AZEK shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options .

180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ: TURN )'s merger with Mount Logan Capital Inc. Upon closing of the proposed transaction, 180 Degree shareholders are expected to own approximately 40% of the combined company. If you are a 180 Degree shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options .

Halper Sadeh LLC may seek increased consideration for shareholders, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits on behalf of shareholders. We would handle the action on a contingent fee basis, whereby you would not be responsible for out-of-pocket payment of our legal fees or expenses.

Shareholders are encouraged to contact the firm free of charge to discuss their legal rights and options. Please call Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or email [email protected] or [email protected] .

Halper Sadeh LLC represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact Information:

Halper Sadeh LLC

Daniel Sadeh, Esq.

Zachary Halper, Esq.

(212) 763-0060

[email protected]

[email protected]



SOURCE Halper Sadeh LLP

