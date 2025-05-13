Voices For Impact, A New Amazon Best-Seller, Showcases Global Girls And Women Speaking Out For Change

MENAFN - PR Newswire) In Voices for Impact, readers will be inspired by the real-life experiences of girls and women from diverse backgrounds who are unapologetically using their voices to challenge social norms, spark meaningful conversations, and drive global change. These courageous stories highlight the unstoppable power of girls to create lasting impact in their communities and beyond.

"Girls have the power to change the world," said Crystal Sprague, Executive Director of Global Girls Glow. "Through this anthology, we're amplifying the voices of young women who are not only speaking up, but taking action to reshape the narrative and fight for equality, justice, and progress. This book is a celebration of girls' untapped potential and their ability to create change with courage, clarity, and compassion."

Voices for Impact features contributions from three emerging, international youth authors who are sharing their powerful stories of resilience for the first time, as well as chapters from leading professionals, including:



Anu Jain - Entrepreneur / Philanthropist

Dr. Michele Goodwin - Author, Executive Producer

Gerardo Porteny Backal - CEO & Founder

Jennie Blumenthal - Leadership Expert, Bestselling Author, 2x Entrepreneur

Joy Donnell - Writer, Producer

Kelsey Chittick - Author, Speaker, Life Coach

Kylie Schuyler - Founder and Executive Chair of Global G.L.O.W., CEO of Crèmily Inc.

Kylie van Luyn - Psychotherapist, Coach, Human Rights Consultant

Laura Probst - CEO of Do Good: Make Money

Dr. Lindsay Ruiz - Founder, Transformation Leader, Startup Mentor

Mamta Valderama - FemTech COO, Bestselling Author, Social Justice Activist

Meera Gandhi - Author, Philanthropist, CEO

Nandini Sankara - Vice President, Marketing and Brand Strategy and Spokesperson

Shruthi Kumar - Founder, Social Entrepreneur, Public Speaker Jeanine Mason - Actress, Dancer, Advocate

Each of these remarkable authors shares insights on the importance of self-advocacy, overcoming challenges, and using one's voice to inspire and lead in the face of adversity.

"This book is not just a heartfelt anthology filled with inspiring stories, it also offers practical tips and tools that anyone can benefit from to make a lasting impact," says Dr. Izdihar Jamil, #1 Bestselling Author and TEDx Curator. "It's been an honour to curate & produce this book along with an incredible group of women."

The release of this anthology is particularly timely as the world is increasingly recognizing the need for youth voices in conversations about social justice, gender equality, and global peace.

"My number one advice to other girls is this: never underestimate the power of your voice," says 14-year-old youth author Inioluwa from Nigeria . "It can spark real change. I'm confident that standing up for others is the greatest way to make an impact."

Voices for Impact aims to inspire readers to find their voice and take action. The book is expected to resonate with audiences of all ages, from young girls to educators, mothers, mentors, and anyone who believes in the power of youth leadership.

All proceeds from the book's sales will go towards supporting Global Girls Glow's mentorship programs , which focus on empowering girls to speak up, lead with confidence, and achieve their dreams.

About Global Girls Glow

Global Girls Glow mentors girls around the world to become powerful advocates and confident leaders. Since inception, our signature program, GLOW Club, has ignited the power of over 91,000 girls to do 3 transformative things: increase their confidence, strengthen their voice, and build their power. We sharpen girls' advocacy skills by supporting specialty summits, sponsoring girl-led community advocacy projects, and engaging in U.N. advocacy, reaching 2 million people annually. Our outcome evaluations demonstrate that girls experience growth in confidence and a more positive future outlook, along with measurable progress in their own lives and in their communities.

Media Contact: Samantha Mendoza, Chief Storytelling Officer

Phone: 210-248-8599

Email: [email protected]



SOURCE Global Girls Glow