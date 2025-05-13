G-SHOCK AND CROCS LAUNCH FIRST-EVER COLLABORATION: WHERE LEGENDARY TOUGHNESS MEETS STREET-READY DESIGN

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The release is the debut of Crocs Echo Wave silhouette in a glow-in-the-dark finish, marking the first partnership to feature this fan-favorite design. This exclusive design is enhanced by a custom marbled ankle strap inspired by G-SHOCK's iconic durability and precise craftsmanship. Bold and unconventional, the Echo Wave blends style with edge, making it a true standout in any setting.

This release marks a pivotal moment for G-SHOCK and Crocs with the introduction of a modular watch case that can be worn on the wrist or snapped directly into a specially designed Crocs Echo Wave. The watch case is easily removed from the strap and seamlessly transitioned into the clog's rivet system, redefining how and where a watch can be worn. Whether on your wrist or integrated into your footwear, the timepiece is designed to move with you, boldly and on your terms.

The new timepiece is designed with the following features:



Shock-Resistant structure

200 Meter Water resistance

World Time (48 cities / 31 Time Zones)

1/100-sSecond Stopwatch

Countdown Timer

5 Daily Alarms Double LED light (Super Illuminator)

Starting May 27th, the G-SHOCK Echo Wave Bundle will retail for $200 at select wholesale partners, and on Crocs . For more information about new releases and the G-SHOCK brand, visit href="" rel="nofollow" casio/u .

About G-SHOCK

CASIO's shock-resistant G-SHOCK watch is synonymous with toughness, born from the developer Mr. Ibe's dream of 'creating a watch that never breaks'. Over 200 handmade samples were created and tested to destruction until finally in 1983 the first, now iconic G-SHOCK hit the streets of Japan and began to establish itself as 'the toughest watch of all time'. Each watch encompasses the 7 elements; electric shock resistance, gravity resistance, low temperature resistance, vibration resistance, water resistance, shock resistance and toughness. The watch is packed with Casio innovations and technologies to prevent it from suffering direct shock; this includes internal components protected with urethane and suspended timekeeping modules inside the watch structure. Since its launch, G-SHOCK has continued to evolve, continuing to support on Mr. Ibe's mantra "never, never give up."

About Crocs, Inc.:

Crocs, Inc. (Nasdaq: CROX ), headquartered in Broomfield, Colorado, is a world leader in innovative casual footwear for all, combining comfort and style with a value that consumers know and love. The Company's brands include Crocs and HEYDUDE, and its products are sold in more than 80 countries through wholesale and direct-to-consumer channels. For more information on Crocs, Inc. visit crocs. To learn more about our brands, visit or . Individuals can also visit and follow both Crocs and HEYDUDE on their social platforms.

