Introspect Technology Introduces New Oscilloscope Probing Solution For Measuring 20 Gbps USB-C Links
The USB-C Chassis Probe is useful for engineers doing system-level testing (whether on smartphones, laptops, tablets, etc.) or chip-level testing (such as display ICs, GPUs, and CPUs). By eliminating any digital buffer or repeater circuitry, the chassis probe is a true active probe, and it does not interfere with any link training between the two ends of a link under test. And because all channels are probed simultaneously in one enclosure, users do not need to work with individual probes. Finally, with a high impedance and a linear response on the active probing path, this solution is an ideal tool for any USB-C testing setup as well as for real-time oscilloscope analysis.
The USB-C Chassis Probe is available now for purchase. To obtain a quote or for more information, send us an email at [email protected] .
About Introspect Technology
Founded in 2012, Introspect Technology designs and manufactures innovative test and measurement equipment for high-speed digital applications. Whether it is the next augmented reality headset or the level-4 autonomy engine in a mobility solution, our award-winning tools are used to develop, test, and manufacture next-generation products. In short, we help the leading global technology companies make tomorrow's technology today's possibility.
