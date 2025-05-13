Annual General Meeting Of Agfa-Gevaert NV - Regulated Information

May 13, 2025 – 5.40 PM CET

Regulated information

Annual General Meeting of Agfa-Gevaert NV

Mortsel, Belgium



At Agfa-Gevaert's Annual General Meeting, the 2024 financial statements, the allocation of the result, the remuneration report, the remuneration policy and the discharge of directors and statutory auditor were approved.

Furthermore, the shareholders rendered available all share premiums that can be rendered available without specific formalities, in order to allow the Board of Directors to use these share premiums to offset losses incurred.

PwC Bedrijfsrevisoren BV/PwC Réviseurs d'Entreprises SRL was appointed as statutory auditor charged with the assurance of the stand-alone and consolidated sustainability information of the Company. The shareholders also approved the fees for the assurance of this information.

About Agfa-Gevaert

The Agfa-Gevaert Group is a leading company in imaging technology and IT solutions with over 150 years of experience. The Group holds three divisions: Radiology Solutions, HealthCare IT and Digital Print & Chemicals. They develop, manufacture and market analogue and digital systems for the healthcare sector, for specific industrial applications and for the printing industry. In 2024, the Group realized a turnover of 1,138 million euro.

Contact:

Viviane Dictus

Director Corporate Communications

tel. +32 0 3 444 7124

e-mail: ...

