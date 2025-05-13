REALTOR.Ca Canada Inc. Announces Board Of Directors

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) OTTAWA, Ontario, May 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- REALTOR.ca Canada Inc. announces the appointment of three new directors to its Board of Directors as part of its ongoing business development.

Following a comprehensive recruitment process, the Board welcomes a talented group of leaders with deep experience and strategic discipline in areas including governance, customer experience, technology, marketing, e-commerce, and consumer branding.

“It's an honour to be joined by such visionary, strategic, and effective leaders,” says David Oikle, Chair, REALTOR.ca Canada Inc. Board of Directors.“Peter, Sheila, and Sarah bring outstanding business acumen, cross-sector experience, and a deep understanding of the consumer. Together, we're committed to providing the guidance, oversight, and accountability to help ensure REALTOR.ca's continued success.”

The REALTOR.ca Canada Inc. Board of Directors includes:

David Oikle (Chair) , a REALTOR® and broker with 20 years' experience. Oikle is a Chartered Professional Accountant (CPA) and has served on the board of directors of real estate boards and associations both provincially and nationally.

Peter Lukomskyj , a business and technology leader with deep experience scaling customer-centric organizations across digital commerce, marketplaces, and consumer brands. Lukomskyj is a Professional Engineer, CPA, and MBA who brings a strong focus on governance, innovation, and impact. He currently serves as CEO of Radiant Health.

Sheila Morin , a strategic leader recognized for her contribution to the growth of major brands. Morin stands out for her constant desire to push boundaries and build modern, sustainable strategies that generate tangible impact. As Chief Marketing Officer at Coveo, she currently leads her team to build brand awareness, drive revenue growth, and optimize pipeline generation.

Sarah Miller Wright , a seasoned executive and proven operator who's scaled organizations at every stage. Miller Wright has led customer experience strategy, operations, and digitization on a global scale as COO at Manulife, and shaped enterprise ability and digital innovation as Senior Vice President at Shaw. She has an ICD.D designation, Ivey MBA, and track record for hiring, mentoring, and building successful companies across sectors.

James Mabey, a second-generation REALTOR® and managing broker to more than 180 agents. Mabey has extensive experience in marketing, strategic management, and has served as board chair of both local and national real estate associations over his 20-year career.

Janice Myers , a leader in Canadian real estate with more than 20 years' experience in governance, program development, and membership recruitment. Before becoming the CEO of the Canadian Real Estate Association (CREA), Myers served as CEO and Executive Director on other local real estate boards.

“We're thrilled to welcome three more pillars to our already talented Board of Directors”, said Patrick Pichette, Interim CEO,“We're scaling REALTOR.ca to deliver more value for consumers, REALTORS®, and partners across Canada and their experience and expertise will be instrumental in guiding REALTOR.ca through its next phase of growth

About REALTOR.ca

Operated by REALTOR.ca Canada Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of the Canadian Real Estate Association (CREA) , REALTOR.ca is Canada's most visited real estate platform. Trusted by REALTORS® and consumers alike, connects millions of Canadians to property listings, real estate professionals, and insights that guide one of life's most important decisions: buying or selling a home.

