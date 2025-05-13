Adhesive Market Sees Strong Growth Driven By Construction, Packaging, And Medical Industries

Emergen Research Logo

The increasing demand across industries such as construction, packaging, automotive, and electronics is propelling the market growth

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, May 13, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The global Adhesive market size is expected to grow from USD 3.9 billion by the end of 2024 to USD 6.2 billion by 2033, registering a revenue CAGR of 5.20% during the forecast period. The global adhesive market is experiencing robust growth, driven by rising demand across key industries including construction, packaging, automotive, electronics, and healthcare. According to recent industry analysis, factors such as increased usage in appliances, development of advanced hybrid resins, and expanding applications in packaging are contributing significantly to market expansion.

The latest research report is dubbed as the first document encompassing the latest information about the Adhesive market that has been gravely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. The global health crisis poses significant threats to the future growth of the Adhesive industry. The report assesses the profound changes in this business setting caused by the outbreak and considers the prominent market aspects that have been severely disrupted by the pandemic. The report thus expounds on the rapidly changing market scenario in this COVID-19 era, which aims to help businesses involved in this sector overcome the pandemic's gripping effects and formulate new growth strategies to boost the COVID-19 preparedness.

Request a Sample Report with Table of Contents and Figures to click Here: @

The construction sector is a key growth driver, with adhesives widely used for insulation, flooring, structural bonding, and panel attachment. Rapid urbanization and infrastructure development, especially in emerging economies, have boosted demand for durable and high-performance adhesives.

Similarly, the packaging industry has seen major growth, particularly with the surge in e-commerce. Adhesives are used extensively for sealing, labeling, and carton manufacturing. In fact, packaging consumption has more than doubled in the past decade, rising from 4.8 kg per person annually to a projected 9.5 kg per person by the end of 2026. This trend is encouraging the development of flexible, efficient, and environmentally friendly adhesive solutions.

Technology has also played a major role in shaping the adhesive market. The development of eco-friendly and low-VOC adhesives is gaining traction due to stricter environmental regulations and consumer preference for sustainable products. In the automotive sector, the shift toward lighter vehicles for better fuel efficiency is increasing the use of adhesives in place of traditional mechanical fasteners.

In addition, growing demand from the healthcare industry is further driving the market. Medical adhesives are increasingly used in wound care, surgeries, wearable devices, and assembling medical equipment. With over 6.5 million people in the U.S. affected by wounds each year, the demand for biocompatible and safe adhesives continues to rise. These products help in effective wound closure, reducing the risk of infection and enhancing patient recovery.

Innovations such as bio-based and antimicrobial medical adhesives have further expanded their applications, especially with the rise in remote patient monitoring devices like glucose monitors and ECG patches. As healthcare systems improve worldwide, especially in developing countries, the demand for medical-grade adhesives is expected to grow steadily.

For More Details On this Report Click Here @

However, the market also faces some challenges. Developing adhesives that deliver strong performance under extreme conditions while also being eco-friendly is technically demanding. For applications that require durability in high temperatures or humidity, current eco-friendly options may fall short compared to traditional adhesives. Moreover, creating medical- and electronics-grade adhesives involves high development costs and long testing periods, slowing their path to market.

On the product front, acrylic adhesives currently lead the global market. Their superior bonding strength, durability, and ability to withstand environmental stress make them ideal for a wide range of uses, from automotive to electronics. Acrylic adhesives are also favored in pressure-sensitive applications like labels and medical tapes. The shift toward water-based and sustainable solutions is further supporting their widespread adoption.

Epoxy adhesives are forecasted to be the fastest-growing product type. Known for their high strength and resistance to harsh conditions, epoxies are used heavily in demanding industries like aerospace, automotive, and electronics. As companies increasingly prioritize lightweight and high-strength materials, epoxy adhesives are emerging as a go-to solution. Advancements in faster-curing and eco-friendly epoxy formulations are expected to expand their appeal even further.

Key Market Competitors Profiled in the Report:

BASF SE

Henkel AG Co. KGaA

3M

DuPont de Nemours, Inc.

Sika AG

B. Fuller Company

Bostik

Huntsman International LLC

Avery Dennison Corporation

Illinois Tool Works Inc.

RPM International Inc.

Akzo Nobel N.V.

Ashland

To Customized Report Market: @

This market is segmented based on Types, Applications, and Regions. The growth of each segment provides accurate forecasts related to production and sales by Types and Applications, in terms of volume and value for the period between 2020 and 2028. This analysis can help readers looking to expand their business by targeting emerging and niche markets. Market share data is given on both global and regional levels. Regions covered in the report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Research analysts assess the market positions of the leading competitors and provide competitive analysis for each company. For this study, this report segments the global Adhesive market on the basis of product, application, and region:

Adhesive Market Segmentation Analysis

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2033)

Acrylic

Epoxy

Polyurethane

Styrenic Block

Polyvinyl Acetate (PVA)

Ethyl Vinyl Acetate (EVA)

Silicone & Others

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2033)

Paper & Packaging

Automotive & Transportation

Building & Construction

Woodworking

Consumer/DIY

Leather & Footwear

Others

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2033)

Water-based

Solvent-based

Hot Melt

Reactive

PSA

Others

Regional Analysis of the Adhesive Market:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Key Objectives of the Report:

Analysis and estimation of the Adhesive market size and share for the projected period of 2020-2027

Extensive analysis of the key players of the market by SWOT analysis and Porter's Five Forces analysis to impart a clear understanding of the competitive landscape

Study of current and emerging trends, restraints, drivers, opportunities, challenges, growth prospects, and risks of the global Adhesive market

Analysis of the growth prospects for the stakeholders and investors through the study of the promising segments

Strategic recommendations to the established players and new entrants to capitalize on the emerging growth opportunities

Click Here To Buy Now @

Thank you for reading the report. The report can be customized as per the requirements of the clients. For further information or query about customization, please reach out to us, and we will offer you the report best suited for your needs.

View Additional Related Reports:

Adhesive Market Size @ /market-size

Adhesive Market Share @ /market-share

Adhesive Market Trends @ /market-trends

Adhesive Regional Market Demand @ /regional-market-demand

Adhesive Market Analysis @ /market-analysis

Eric Lee

Emergen Research

+ +91 90210 91709

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Facebook

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.