Provocation From Pakistan Will Get Strong Response: Rajasthan Minister

Jaipur, May 13 (IANS) Joraram Kumawat, Cabinet Minister for Animal Husbandry, Dairy, and Devasthan Department and Minister-in-Charge of Barmer district, conducted a detailed visit to several border villages on Tuesday to assess the prevailing situation and review security arrangements.

Addressing the media, Kumawat stated,“The border remains peaceful, but any provocation from across the border will receive a strong response.”

He affirmed that the situation is under constant surveillance under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and that all three branches of the armed forces are united in countering Pakistan-sponsored terrorism.

During his visit, Kumawat also met families of soldiers serving in the Indian Army, praising their courage and dedication. He highlighted India's growing self-reliance and technological strength in defence, noting that the effectiveness of indigenous weapons has gained global recognition.

Referring to the recent tense situation, the Minister noted that despite blackouts and air raid sirens, not a single family abandoned their homes in the border villages.

“Villagers remained fearless, sitting outside their homes even during moments of tension. Their bravery is commendable,” he said.

Minister Kumawat visited Jasai, Sedwa, Deepla, Khara, and Paru villages, where he interacted with locals and listened to their concerns.

He held a strategic review meeting with Colonel Vikramjit Singh and Colonel Shivaji Warghade at Jasai Military Station to evaluate the security preparedness along the India-Pakistan border. Bhilwara MP Damodar Agarwal, BJP State Minister Ajit Mundan, District Minister Devi Lal Kumawat, Anantaram Bishnoi, and Army officials were also present during the meeting.

In Khara village, Minister Kumawat commended the resilience of the residents amid recent tensions between India and Pakistan.

He assured the villagers of comprehensive support from the administration during emergencies. Local leaders, including Sarpanch Chetanram and villagers Devi Singh and Revant Singh, expressed their gratitude for the government's ongoing assistance.

Emphasising solidarity, he stated,“The state government stands shoulder to shoulder with the people of border areas.”

After a comprehensive five-hour tour of the border villages and review of the situation in Balotra and Barmer districts, Minister Kumawat concluded his two-day visit and returned to Jaipur.