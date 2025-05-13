Robust Transaction Activity Powers Dubai's Residential Market In Q1 2025

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Property transaction volumes rose 23% y-o-y, dominated by apartments

Dubai's residential market started the year on a strong note, amid sustained demand by a growing population and heightened investor interest.

According to the Savills Q1 2025 Dubai Residential Market in Minutes report, the first quarter of the year recorded a robust 23% y-o-y increase in transaction volumes, underscoring the emirate's ability to hit a sweet spot between investment potential and quality of life.

Rachael Kennerley, Director – Research says,“In Q1 2025, off-plan sales continued as the cornerstone of transaction activity, representing 69% of all deals. The residential market witnessed robust supply, with more than 30,000 units launched during the quarter, most of which were apartments. This figure is more than double the volume recorded in the same period last year, as developers capitalised on strong market demand.”

The ready market - comprising transactions in completed and handed-over projects – made up the remaining 31% of transactions. Apartment sales accounted for the majority of transactions at 81% in this segment, reflecting its dominance in Dubai's housing stock.

Looking at the market overall, apartments dominated sales activity, accounting for 76% of all transactions. However, the villa and townhouse segment witnessed a notable resurgence, with transactions rising from 18% in the previous quarter to 24% in Q1 2025.

Prominent micro-markets located along the Al Khail corridor, including Jumeirah Village Circle (JVC), Dubailand, Damac Hills 2, The Valley, and Damac Lagoons, accounted for 55% of total transaction volumes and 56% of all newly launched residential units – land saturation and limited affordability in the city's core residential locations have pushed development toward peripheral areas.

Dubai's prime residential market continues to perform well, underpinned by Dubai's sustained appeal for HNWIs. Demand was driven by the strong quality of life proposition, a low tax environment, easy business set up costs and the strength of the Golden Visa programme. Over 1,300 units were transacted at values exceeding the AED 10 million mark in Q1 2025 - marking a 31% y-o-y increase. Contrary to the wider market, villas dominated prime transactions with 73% of market share, recording a 52% y-o-y rise and a 4% q-o-q uptick.

According to Andrew Cummings, Head of Residential Agency,“Demand across the prime residential segment in Dubai has not simply sustained but strengthened. Amid tariff wars, geopolitical uncertainties and unpredictable tax environments, the world's wealthy increasingly recognise Dubai's appeal, and developers are rising to the occasion. Villas in coveted locations, space and privacy are the preferred choice but supply remains restricted for the time being.”

Looking ahead, the outlook for Dubai's residential sector remains optimistic. Savills anticipates that amid global macroeconomic and political uncertainties, the emirate's political stability, competitive regulatory landscape, and business friendly ecosystem are expected to support ongoing population and investment inflows. The development pipeline is however significant and necessitates a balanced approach to supply and demand.