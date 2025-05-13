Vanguard Title Expands To Ann Arbor, Michigan, Offering Residential And Commercial Title Services

Monica Ahrens, Account Executive

- Christina KassANN ARBOR, MI, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Vanguard Title Company, a trusted name in the title insurance industry for 20 years, is pleased to announce its expansion into Ann Arbor, Michigan. This new location strengthens Vanguard Title's commitment to serving sellers, homebuyers, real estate professionals, and lenders with the highest accuracy and efficiency in title services for residential and commercial transactions.As a part of this expansion, Vanguard Title proudly welcomes Monica Ahrens , Account Executive, a seasoned professional with over nine years of experience in the title insurance industry. Monica's ability to connect with people and drive business growth will further elevate Vanguard Title's presence in the Ann Arbor market. She, a Michigan State University graduate in Hospitality Business, is known for her strong relationship-building and networking skills.Vanguard Title is also pleased to have Cynthia L. Reach, Esq ., with over twenty-five years of litigation, real estate, and title experience. Cindy brings a wealth of knowledge to the company. A respected member of the Michigan State and Federal Bars, she has successfully litigated cases before the Michigan Supreme Court and the U.S. Supreme Court. Her extensive experience aligns with Vanguard Title's commitment to providing customers with accuracy, reliability, and a seamless closing experience.The new office will be conveniently located at 2950 S. State Street, Suite 225, Ann Arbor, MI 48104, inside the Commerce Building at the corner of State St. and Eisenhower Pkwy. Vanguard Title looks forward to serving the Ann Arbor community.Christina Kass, President of Vanguard Title, shared her excitement about the new Ann Arbor location: "We are thrilled to bring Vanguard Title's expertise to Ann Arbor! This expansion strengthens our ability to serve residential and commercial clients while delivering seamless, high-quality title services. Monica and Cindy's experience makes them invaluable additions to our team, and we look forward to becoming a trusted resource in this dynamic market. Additionally, we are excited to announce that our Livonia office will soon expand, further enhancing our ability to serve clients across Southeast Michigan."For more information, visit vgtitle or contact the Ann Arbor office at 734-371-0264.About Vanguard Title CompanyVanguard Title Company is a trusted Michigan-based title company dedicated to providing unparalleled real estate settlement services. With a commitment to accuracy, efficiency, and customer satisfaction, we specialize in facilitating seamless and secure property transactions for our clients in Michigan and Florida.

