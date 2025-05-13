Director General Of Fujairah Digital Government Visits Du HQ And Innovation Hub To Explore Future-Focused Technologies

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) The visiting delegation explored impactful advancements that resonate with Digital Fujairah vision and play a key role in driving the UAE's transformation into a global innovation leader.

Dubai, UAE, May, 2025: du, the leading telecom and digital services provider, hosted Sheikh Eng. Mohammed bin Hamad bin Saif Al Sharqi, Director General of Fujairah Digital Government, at its Dubai Hills HQ to explore the latest technology advancements. The visit underscores Fujairah Digital Government's commitment to fostering innovation and exploring opportunities for future collaboration by focusing on innovative digital solutions, strengthening cooperation to improve government services, and providing the essential tools and resources needed to achieve shared strategic objectives, all in alignment with Digital Fujairah's vision of evolving into a dynamic, technology-driven emirate.

Fahad Al Hassawi, CEO at du, said:“The recent visit of Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Saif Al Sharqi to our HQ marks a step forward in our collective journey towards digital excellence. It highlighted our shared ambition of transforming Fujairah into a leading digital hub, aligning with du's vision and commitment towards technological innovation. Our partnership will enable knowledge sharing and explore transformative opportunities, which is crucial for navigating the path of digital transformation. By leveraging our strengths and supporting Digital Fujairah, we are crafting a future that resonates with our vision of connectivity and digital leadership in the region.”

During the visit, the visiting delegates were taken on a comprehensive tour of du's HQ by the management and key teams, showcasing the company's unique culture, the systems implemented, and various AI/ChatGPT integrations that bolster du's vision, in addition to exploring du's state-of-the-art Innovation Hub designed to bring cutting-edge technological innovations to market. He was briefed on the role these advanced innovations could play in accelerating the vision of Digital Fujairah. Discussions revolved around the potential for collaboration between du and Fujairah to implement next-gen solutions that will shape the emirate's future across various sectors, empowering communities and businesses alike.

