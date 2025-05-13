IBHS Joins Nation's Largest Hail Study In 40 Years As ICECHIP Launches With Media Field Day

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Thewill provideto live weather demonstrations, storm-tracking tools and interviews with leading atmospheric scientists. The project brings togetherandto study hailstorms across the Central Plains and the Front Range of the Rocky Mountains.

Hail is the most consistently damaging hazard associated with severe thunderstorms, generating over $35 billion in losses in the U.S. last year alone and affecting homeowners, businesses, aviation, agriculture, transportation and more. This six -week field campaign aims to transform the understanding of hail by collecting unprecedented field data - advancing hail detection, improving forecast models and strengthening public warning systems.

MEDIA FIELD DAY HIGHLIGHTS:



Exclusive media access from 1:00–2:00 PM MT

One-on-one questions and interviews with Scientists and team experts

Live public demonstrations from 2:00–4:00 PM MT featuring:



Opening remarks and project overview (2:00–2:15 PM MT)



Weather balloon launch



Doppler on Wheels (DOW) vehicles and mobile mesonets



Hail measurement systems

Radiometers and UAS (large drones) Online Media Kit:

Where ICECHIP Goes: The mobile research campaign will continue through June 30th, 2025, and span hail-prone regions across the Plains gathering observations on a wide variety of hailstorms.

Principal Investigators

Rebecca Adams-Selin Atmospheric and Environmental Research (Lead PI)

John Allen Central Michigan University

Victor Gensini Northern Illinois University

Andrew Heymsfield National Center for Atmospheric Research

Steering Committee

Brian Argrow University of Colorado Boulder

Ian Giammanco Insurance Institute for Business & Home Safety (IBHS)

Karen Kosiba University of Alabama Huntsville

Matthew Kumjian Pennsylvania State University

Joshua Wurman University of Alabama Huntsville

For a full list of collaborators and partners, click here .

SOURCE Insurance Institute for Business & Home Safety; Atmospheric and Environmental Research (AER)