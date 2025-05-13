IBHS Joins Nation's Largest Hail Study In 40 Years As ICECHIP Launches With Media Field Day
Hail is the most consistently damaging hazard associated with severe thunderstorms, generating over $35 billion in losses in the U.S. last year alone and affecting homeowners, businesses, aviation, agriculture, transportation and more. This six -week field campaign aims to transform the understanding of hail by collecting unprecedented field data - advancing hail detection, improving forecast models and strengthening public warning systems.
MEDIA FIELD DAY HIGHLIGHTS:
Exclusive media access from 1:00–2:00 PM MT
One-on-one questions and interviews with Scientists and team experts
Opening remarks and project overview (2:00–2:15 PM MT)
Weather balloon launch
Doppler on Wheels (DOW) vehicles and mobile mesonets
Hail measurement systems
Radiometers and UAS (large drones)
Where ICECHIP Goes: The mobile research campaign will continue through June 30th, 2025, and span hail-prone regions across the Plains gathering observations on a wide variety of hailstorms.
Principal Investigators
Rebecca Adams-Selin Atmospheric and Environmental Research (Lead PI)
John Allen Central Michigan University
Victor Gensini Northern Illinois University
Andrew Heymsfield National Center for Atmospheric Research
Steering Committee
Brian Argrow University of Colorado Boulder
Ian Giammanco Insurance Institute for Business & Home Safety (IBHS)
Karen Kosiba University of Alabama Huntsville
Matthew Kumjian Pennsylvania State University
Joshua Wurman University of Alabama Huntsville
For a full list of collaborators and partners, click here .
