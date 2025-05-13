Spectrum Joins Meyer Shank Racing For The 109Th Running Of The Indianapolis 500

Armstrong will head into Indianapolis 500 practice this week with a striking Spectrum blue livery on his car. With more than 31 million customers across 41 states, Spectrum is the #1 TV provider in the nation1, with video packages geared towards sports fans and the top streaming apps included at no extra cost. Spectrum's focus on providing seamless entertainment and connectivity products – including the nation's fastest and most reliable internet2 – works hand-in-hand with MSR's goals on and off track during the Month of May.

"We're really excited to have Spectrum onboard with us for the Indianapolis 500," said Mike Shank, MSR Team Co-Owner. "It's always special to align with a brand that shares our passion for performance, precision, and pushing the limits. Having Spectrum adds real momentum to our effort with Marcus [Armstrong], and we're proud to represent their colors on the biggest stage in racing."

The collaboration will not only see Spectrum enter the motorsports realm, but the national brand will be centerstage for the country's largest attended single day sporting event, with 350,000 race fans present. Just like the Indy 500 tradition of drinking milk in Victory Lane, Spectrum brings its own time-honored tradition of exceptional service, speed, and reliability to Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

"The Indy 500 represents the pinnacle of speed and performance, and that makes it the perfect stage for our brand," said Sharon Peters, Executive Vice President, Chief Marketing Officer for Spectrum. "As the provider of the nation's fastest internet, we know what it takes to always deliver at full throttle. Sponsoring these incredible race cars is our way of showing up where speed matters most, and we cannot wait to cheer MSR on at the Brickyard."

MSR will begin Indianapolis 500 practice starting on Tuesday, May 13th which will see the No. 66 Spectrum Honda take to the track for the first time. The 109th Running of the Indianapolis 500 is set for Sunday, May 25th with live coverage on FOX.