Spectrum Joins Meyer Shank Racing For The 109Th Running Of The Indianapolis 500
1Based on earnings results of paid TV video providers with linear programming.
2Fastest Speeds claim based on Broadband Download Speed among the top 5 national providers in Opensignal USA: Fixed Broadband Experience Report – National View, May 202 . Based on Opensignal independent analysis of mean download speed. © 2024 Opensignal Limited.
About Spectrum
Spectrum is a suite of advanced communications services offered by Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR ), a leading broadband connectivity company and cable operator with services available to more than 57 million homes and businesses in 41 states. Over an advanced communications network, supported by a 100% U.S.-based workforce, the Company offers a full range of state-of-the-art residential and business services including Spectrum Internet®, TV, Mobile and Voice.
More information can be found at href="" rel="nofollow" charte .
About MSR
Meyer Shank Racing (MSR) is a championship-winning motorsports team competing in the NTT INDYCAR SERIES and IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship. Founded by Mike Shank and headquartered in Pataskala, Ohio, MSR has established itself as a premier team with a reputation for innovation, perseverance, and performance. The team is a three-time overall winner at the prestigious Rolex 24 at Daytona and is a multi-IMSA championship winning team. In addition to its sports car racing success, MSR is the 2021 Indianapolis 500 winner in NTT INDYCAR SERIES competition with the team debuting in the series in 2017. With a focus on engineering excellence and driver development, Meyer Shank Racing continues to push the boundaries of motorsport in North America.
For more information visit .
