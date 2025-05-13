Scout Celebrates Third Consecutive Medtech Breakthrough Award

DALLAS, May 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Scout , a premier provider of clinical trial services, has received the 2025 Patient Experience Innovation Award at the distinguished MedTech Breakthrough Awards. This marks Scout's impressive third consecutive win, following honors in 2023 and 2024 , and coincides with their landmark 30th anniversary.

This award honors Scout's Patient Liaison team, whose unwavering dedication redefines clinical trial patient support by combining tech-forward solutions with a human touch.

Key to this success is the team's 24/7 multilingual support ensures patients receive immediate assistance, no matter their location or language. Scout's itinerary management simplifies logistics by coordinating travel, appointments, and step-by-step guidance-crucial for remote or cross-border participants.

Scout's commitment to making the complex easier is clear in initiatives like the Scout Coordinator program for high-volume sites and the zero-fee ScoutPass card for patient payments. Their innovative approach and compassionate care advances patient experience and reinforces Scout's position as a trusted leader in the life sciences.

About Scout

Scout proudly celebrates 30 years of empowering clinical trials with people-first solutions through Scout Meetings, Scout Clinical, and Scout Academy. Operating in 100+ countries, we deliver face-to-face, virtual, and hybrid clinical meeting planning, patient payment, travel and logistics support, and virtual collaboration and education for top pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. Learn more about our legacy at scoutclinical .

About MedTech Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough , a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the MedTech Breakthrough Awards program is an independent program devoted to honoring excellence in medical and health related technology companies, products, services and people. The MedTech Breakthrough Awards provide a platform for public recognition around the achievements of breakthrough health and medical companies and products in categories that include Patient Engagement, mHealth, Health & Fitness, Clinical Administration, Healthcare IoT, Medical Data, Healthcare Cybersecurity and more. For more information visit MedTechBreakthrough .

