Ditch Micromanagement: New Leadership Book For Results-Driven, Accountability-Based Teams

The Accountability Advantage

New Leadership Book Offers Proven Framework to Build a Culture of Trust and Accountability Without Micromanagement

- Dr. Quendrida Whitmore

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- In her new book The Accountability Advantage: 5 Proven Steps to Build a Culture of Trust, Ownership, and Results, executive coach and leadership expert Dr. Quendrida Whitmore provides overwhelmed leaders with a fresh, actionable framework to inspire performance without burnout, fear, or micromanagement.

Drawing from over 25 years in senior leadership roles at Target, Ross, and WeWork, Dr. Whitmore unveils a five-step method that transforms reactive managers into intentional, empowering leaders. The book targets professionals who want to stop over-functioning and start building high-performing teams that own outcomes - even when the leader isn't in the room.

"Leadership is meeting the team where they are and helping them get to where they, the business, and the team need and want to be," says Dr. Whitmore.

Key Insights from The Accountability Advantage:

- Eliminating outdated, punitive accountability tactics

- Setting crystal-clear expectations that align teams

- Modeling trust, ownership, and leadership consistency

- Navigating tough conversations without awkwardness

- Reinforcing follow-through with simple, repeatable systems

Perfect for leaders who are managing high-potential but inconsistent teams, struggling with misalignment or burnout, or ready to lead strategically with less stress, The Accountability Advantage flips the script on traditional leadership books.

Already a top new release on Amazon in Management Science and Organizational Change categories, the book is first in the Building a High-Performing Team series, a modern leadership collection designed for today's results-driven leaders.

About the Author:

Dr. Quendrida Whitmore (Coach Quen®) is a certified executive coach with an EdD in Organizational Change and Leadership from USC and a former senior vice president with experience leading teams across North and Latin America for companies such as Target Corporation, Ross Stores, and WeWork. As founder of Quendrida Whitmore Coaching & Consulting, her work helps leaders build trust, drive performance, and reduce conflict through intentional culture-building.

Book Details:

Title: The Accountability Advantage

Author: Dr. Quendrida Whitmore

Publisher: Great Ideas Publishing

Format: Paperback, eBook (Audiobook Coming Soon)

ISBN: 979-8-9926697-6-3

Available at major book retailers (Amazon, Barnes and Noble , Walmart , Bookshop) and wholesale

through Ingram Content Group

