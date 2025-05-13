Save Ohio Bees Collaborates With Kendra Scott

Tracy Teuscher, Founder of Save Ohio Bees

MASSILLON, OH, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- In celebration of World Bee Day, Save Ohio Bees is collaborating with Kendra Scott to restore native pollinator habitat in Ohio. One in four native bee species face the threat of extinction, including many native bee species that are essential to food crop pollination.

“The health and resilience of native bees is directly tied to our own,” said Tracy Teuscher, certified naturalist and ecotherapist, and founder of Save Ohio Bees.“With the support of Kendra Scott, we can bring attention to the threats facing native bees while raising vital funds for habitat restoration.”

On May 20, World Bee Day, through May 21, Kendra Scott will donate 20 percent of all online purchases to Save Ohio Bees when the code GIVEBACK-JFYSA is used at checkout. Every $1,000 raised will restore an acre of pollinator habitat through Save Ohio Bees.

“We are grateful to support Save Ohio Bees and its place-based approach to conservation and nature education,” said Sarah Ivancic, events and philanthropy coordinator for Kendra Scott.“The work of Save Ohio Bees illustrates the interdependence of human and ecological health, and aligns with Kendra Scott's commitment to supporting health and wellness, education, and entrepreneurship.”

The evening of May 20, Save Ohio Bees founder Tracy Teuscher will visit Kendra Scott's Easton Town Center location in Columbus, Ohio, from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m.

About Save Ohio BeesTM

Save Ohio Bees is a 501c3 nonprofit that restores pollinator habitat, funds conservation, and provides educational resources and programming to the community. The Save Ohio Bees vision is to empower communities to restore native plants and trees where they live, work, and play, and eliminate pesticide use in homes and gardens. The Save Ohio Bees website provides a free resource library, including native bee, plant, tree, and garden guides, DIY projects, educational videos, special events, and more.

