Digital Marketer Nemtcev Highlights Key Men's Perfume Trends Across The GCC In 2025

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Big Lab reports rising demand for men's perfume in the GCC, driven by e-commerce growth, expat influence, and evolving consumer preferences.

- Iurii Nemtcev, CEO of Big Lab Digital AgencyDOHA, QATAR, May 13, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Big Lab Digital Agency, a leading firm in search analytics and e-commerce strategy across the MENA region, has published a new report on emerging trends in the men's perfume segment throughout the Gulf. According to the agency, rising demand for perfume for men in Qatar, the UAE, and Saudi Arabia is being driven not only by the region's deep-rooted fragrance culture but also by major shifts in population, consumption habits, and digital commerce.“Qatar is becoming one of the region's leading hubs for perfume innovation,” says Iurii Nemtcev, CEO of Big Lab.“We're seeing a sharp increase in search queries containing perfume Qatar , including from users in India and Southeast Asia. This indicates growing international interest in locally rooted products and the unique fragrance identity of the Gulf.”Search data shows steady growth in queries such as perfume, perfume for men, and luxury perfume, particularly among male users aged 25 to 40 living and working in the GCC and shopping via online platforms.A New Consumer: Tradition Meets Global InfluenceWhile the market has long been dominated by fragrances based on oud, amber, and spices, today's landscape is becoming increasingly diverse. Expat professionals working in real estate, finance, tech, and hospitality are contributing to demand for contemporary, hybrid scent profiles that combine Eastern depth with Western structure.According to Big Lab's 2025 data, leading preferences include blends that merge traditional Gulf elements with global design. Popular men's fragrances include Montale, Ajmal, Dior, Swiss Arabian, Maison Francis Kurkdjian, YSL, Rasasi, Tom Ford, Chanel, as well as exclusive lines developed in Qatar.“The modern buyer of perfume for men in the Gulf is both a keeper of tradition and a global citizen,” Nemtcev explains.“He follows international trends, shops online, and expects personalization as a standard.”E-Commerce Growth and the Role of Digital PlatformsA key driver of the perfume category is the rapid development of e-commerce. In 2025, the majority of fragrance purchases in the region take place online, with over 80% made via mobile devices. Consumers rely on Google, TikTok, and Instagram to discover new perfumes, read reviews, and place orders through marketplaces and specialized digital stores.Men's fragrances in particular benefit from strong user engagement and digital content. High CTR and conversion rates are observed for search terms like“best perfume for men”, prompting both local and global retailers to invest more in AI-driven recommendations, personalized curations, and fragrance quizzes.A Shift from Gifting to LifestyleAnother key trend: in 2025, men in the GCC are increasingly buying perfume for themselves, rather than receiving it as a gift - a notable cultural shift. This reflects a broader movement toward fragrance as a personal lifestyle choice. According to Big Lab's research, purchases are becoming more frequent, with smaller basket sizes, but are made with greater intent - especially in the mid-range and premium categories.“For men in Qatar and across the GCC, fragrance is no longer just a tradition - it's a statement,” says Nemtcev.“It can be professional, intimate, casual, or ceremonial. For retailers, this means offering not just a product, but also guidance on how and when to wear it.”About Big Lab Digital AgencyBig Lab is a Dubai-based digital agency serving the wider MENA region. The company specializes in SEO, search analytics, and the development of data-driven e-commerce strategies. Its clients include major players in beauty, retail, and real estate. Big Lab helps brands grow online sales through AI tools and behavioral insights.

Iurii Nemtcev

Big Lab Digital Agency

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.