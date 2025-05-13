Pixelhaze Academy Launches The Freelancer Launchpad: A 30-Day Roadmap To Freelance Success

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) A new course empowers aspiring freelancers with practical tools and a powerful all-in-one platform through a partnership with Flowlance.

KETCHUM, ID, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- **A new course empowers aspiring freelancers with practical tools and a powerful all-in-one platform through a partnership with Flowlance.**PixelHaze Academy , an established provider of web design education and resources, recently launched The Freelancer Launchpad , a transforming 30-day course that is designed to assist aspiring freelancers, creatives, and consultants in transforming their talents into successful businesses. This course provides a straightforward, actionable path to success, regardless of whether you are a novice or seeking to enhance your freelance skills.**A Roadmap for Freelance Beginners**Starting a freelance career can feel like stepping into the unknown, but The Freelancer Launchpad makes it approachable. From acquiring your first customers to establishing effective methods, the course offers a well-organized 30-day strategy. Important characteristics include- Client Acquisition: Learn non-pushy sales techniques to build natural connections and create offers that clients can't resist.- Practical Habits: Develop routines to stay consistent, post confidently, and avoid burnout.- Project Management: Organize projects for smoother workflows and lower stress.- All-in-One Toolkit: Through a partnership with Flowlance, access a platform for bookings, payments, scheduling, and client-facing portfolios-no need for multiple apps or tech expertise.The course is intended for anyone with no experience. All you need are a laptop and an internet connection. Perfect for both newcomers and those trying to level up, its flexible layout enables you study the modules in sequence or revisit certain subjects at your own.**From Mistakes to Mastery: Elwyn Davies' Vision**Elwyn Davies, the founder of PixelHaze Academy, knows the freelance struggle firsthand.“Starting your freelance journey can feel overwhelming, like being thrown the keys to a rocket with the countdown ticking,” Davies said.“I've made countless mistakes launching my own business, from saying yes to the wrong clients to struggling with cash flow. That's why I created The Freelancer Launchpad-to give you a clear roadmap to take control, build solid routines, and get paid.”Davies brings a wealth of experience to the course. Before founding PixelHaze in 2015, he was a founding director of one of Wales' fastest-growing digital media agencies. Inspired by his path from agency life to establishing PixelHaze, a firm dedicated on reasonably priced web design for small companies, he started PixelHaze Academy in 2019. Passionate about education, Davies has set his goal in imparting industry expertise to the next wave of business owners.**Powered by Flowlance**By including a flexible platform that simplifies bookings, payments, and scheduling, therefore simplifying the freelancing process, PixelHaze Academy's cooperation with Flowlance strengthens The Freelancer Launchpad course. Flowlance provides tools to automate calls and synchronize with calendars, a link tree for easy client access, and a platform for sales of goods or services. This all-encompassing solution removes technical obstacles so freelancers may focus on customer connections and company expansion. This comprehensive solution eliminates technical challenges, enabling freelancers to concentrate on business growth and client relationships.“Whether you want to land your first client, scale your business, or find a better work-life balance, this course is for you,” Davies added.“With Flowlance, you don't need a master's in software automation or a big budget to get started.”**About PixelHaze Academy**Founded in 2019 by Elwyn Davies, PixelHaze Academy is dedicated to empowering small business owners and emerging designers with practical digital skills. With sites like Squarespace and Hostinger, PixelHaze Academy provides beginning-to- intermediate courses on web design, therefore enabling thousands of students globally. To let pupils flourish in the digital terrain, the institution blends creative tools with practical instruction.**Join the Freelance Revolution.**Ready to turn your skills into a freelance career? The Freelancer Launchpad is now open for enrollment. Visit *The Freelancer Launchpad* to learn more and start your journey today. Ask about discounts on Squarewebsites plugins as a customer.Contact InformationFor media inquiries, please contact:PixelHaze AcademyEmail: ...emyWebsite: PixelHaze Academy

