US Sports Camps And Players Way Team Up To Launch A Game-Changing Baseball Summer Series For Youth

- Brian Sackinsky, Vice President at US Sports CampsSAN RAFAEL, CA, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- US Sports Camps , the nation's largest sports camp network, is thrilled to announce a dynamic new partnership with Players Way, the official youth development initiative of the Major League Baseball Players Association (MLBPA). This collaboration will introduce The Players Way Summer Series, powered by US Sports Camps, launching at select locations nationwide in summer 2025.“At US Sports Camps, we believe that sport is a catalyst for lifelong growth,” said Brian Sackinsky, Vice President at US Sports Camps.“By joining forces with Players Way, we're delivering something truly special - an elite baseball development environment shaped by the experience and mentorship of former Major League Players. It's about more than just skill-building - it's about character, confidence, and creating memories that last a lifetime.”Players Way is committed to elevating the standard of amateur baseball. Through development programming, approved events, and trusted partnerships, this initiative connects athletes, families, and organizations with resources and opportunities grounded in the values of the MLBPA. With a focus on player development and industry transparency, Players Way is reshaping the amateur sports landscape - one player at a time.Set to debut this June, The Players Way Summer Series is a four-day, high-impact baseball camp designed to challenge, inspire, and empower youth players across all skill levels. Camps will run daily from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, with a special registration and welcome event kicking off at 8:00 AM on the first day.“Our vision with Players Way is to redefine what youth sports development looks like,” said DJ Wabick, CEO at Players Way.“This partnership with US Sports Camps helps us reach more kids, more communities, and ensures that today's young athletes learn how to play and grow through the game from the very best.”Program highlights include:Elite, position-specific instruction created by former professional players and seasoned coachesOffensive and defensive skills sessions to strengthen in-game performanceTeam and individual competitions designed to build confidence and camaraderieFinal Day Baseball5 Tournament - a fast-paced, high-energy celebration of skills, teamwork, and funAs USSC celebrates its 50th anniversary, this new collaboration underscores its strong dedication to advancing youth sports development. By partnering with respected organizations like the Players Way, USSC deepens its commitment to helping young athletes gain expert guidance, build essential skills and confidence, and establish a strong foundation for success in their athletic endeavors and future pursuits.Camps will be held in multiple locations, including Arizona, Florida, Wisconsin, California, and Texas, with more sites to be announced.For more information regarding the Players Way Summer Series, powered by US Sports Camps, visit theplayersway/event-listing-baseball/ or to explore additional US Sports Camps, visit .###About US Sports CampsUS Sports Camps (USSC), headquartered in San Rafael, Calif., is America's largest sports camp network and the licensed provider of Nike Sports Camps for the past 30 years. The company has offered sports camps since 1975 with the same mission that defines it today: to shape a lifelong enjoyment of athletics through high-quality sports education and skills enhancement. USSC is part of the Youth Enrichment Brands (YEB) network, which aims to enrich, empower, and inspire kids by delivering best-in-class sports, academic, and creative experiences. Other brands in the YEB network include i9 Sports, the nation's largest multi-sport provider of youth sports leagues, Streamline Brands, the world's largest operator and franchisor of swim schools, and School of Rock, the leader in performance-based music education.About Players WayPlayers Way is the official youth development initiative of the Major League Baseball Players Association (MLBPA), committed to elevating the standard of amateur baseball. Through development programming, approved events, and trusted partnerships, Players Way connects athletes, families, and organizations with resources and opportunities grounded in the values of the MLBPA. With a focus on player development and industry transparency, Players Way is reshaping the amateur sports landscape - one player at a time.

