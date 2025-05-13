Globle Breast Pump Market To Reach USD 6.6 Billion By 2033, Driven By Rising Working Women Population

Emergen Research Logo

The rising employment rates among women is further propelling the market growth

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, May 13, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The global breast pump market is poised for strong growth, with its value projected to increase from USD 3.1 billion in 2024 to USD 6.6 billion by 2033. This represents a steady compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.80%, according to recent market analysis.

One of the key drivers of this growth is the increasing number of working mothers. As more women rejoin the workforce, the demand for convenient breastfeeding solutions has surged. Breast pumps allow mothers to continue providing breast milk even while away from their infants. According to the International Labor Organization, the global labor force participation rate for women stood at approximately 47% as of February 2022, reflecting the growing need for flexible breastfeeding tools.

Major Players/Manufacturers profiled in the report are:

Ameda (Magento, Inc.)

Hygeia Health

Medela AG

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Lansinoh Laboratories, Inc.

Pigeon Corporation

Motif Medical

Chiaro Technology Limited (Elvie)

Willow Innovations, Inc.

Spectra Baby USA

Awareness of the health benefits of breastfeeding is also contributing to market expansion. Many governments and health organizations are promoting breastfeeding as a vital component of early infant nutrition. UNICEF reported that exclusive breastfeeding rates for the first six months reached 48% in 2023. Breast pumps are helping mothers meet these goals, especially in situations where direct breastfeeding isn't possible.

Technological advancements have further fueled this trend. Modern breast pumps are now quieter, more efficient, and wearable, offering a comfortable and user-friendly experience. These innovations are especially attractive to working mothers and frequent travelers who need portable and discreet options.

Another significant factor driving growth is the rise in premature births and neonatal intensive care cases, where breast pumps play a crucial role in enabling mothers to provide essential nutrients to their babies. In addition, improved insurance coverage and reimbursement policies in developed markets like the U.S. have made breast pumps more affordable and accessible.

The growth of online shopping platforms has also helped make breast pumps more widely available. Through e-commerce, consumers can easily access a variety of products and compare features and prices, increasing overall adoption.

The increasing number of births, particularly in developing regions, also supports market demand. Mothers are turning to breast pumps for flexibility and support, especially when dealing with health conditions or breastfeeding challenges. The World Health Organization noted a 10% increase in exclusive breastfeeding rates globally between 2013 and 2023, signaling a shift toward greater breastfeeding support and awareness.

Despite these positive trends, the high cost of advanced breast pumps remains a challenge. Electric and hospital-grade pumps are often expensive, and many families in low- and middle-income countries find them unaffordable. Additional costs for accessories and replacement parts further limit access. While some insurance policies provide coverage, availability differs by region, leading many to opt for more affordable manual pumps or alternative feeding methods.

When it comes to product types, manual pumps dominated the market in 2024, largely due to their low cost, portability, and ease of use. These pumps are especially popular in price-sensitive regions and are often chosen by first-time users. They are ideal for occasional use and offer a quiet, discreet experience.

Electric pumps, however, are expected to grow the fastest over the forecast period. Their convenience, efficiency, and evolving technology-such as hands-free and wearable designs-make them increasingly appealing. As battery life and performance improve and prices become more competitive, electric pumps are becoming a preferred choice for mothers seeking time-saving and mobile solutions.

With rising birth rates, increasing workplace participation among women, supportive healthcare policies, and product innovation, the global breast pump market is set for significant expansion in the coming years.

Global Breast Pump Market Report - Segmental Analysis:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2033)

Open System

Closed System

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2033)

Manual Pumps

Battery Powered Pumps

Electric Pumps

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2033)

Personal Use

Hospital Grade

Key Geographies Profiled in the Report:

North America(the U.S., Mexico, and Canada)

Asia Pacific(China, Japan, India, and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Europe(the U.K., France, Germany, and Rest of Europe)

Latin America(Brazil and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa(GCC Countries and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Key Benefits For Stakeholders:

Thank you for reading our report. To inquire about customization or any query about the report, please get in touch with us. Our team will make sure the report is best suited to your needs. Emergen Research also offers a country-wise customized report as per clients' needs.

