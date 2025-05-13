Greatmail Launches Mxmonitor: Free DNS Mail Records Monitoring For Enhanced Email Security

The MXMonitor dashboard provides at-a-glance monitoring status for your domains

ROUND ROCK, TX, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Greatmail, provider of business email hosting solutions since 2003, today announced the launch of MXMonitor , a free service that actively monitors DNS mail records to help businesses protect their email infrastructure. This new offering expands upon the company's Mail Records Lookup tool released last month, adding continuous monitoring and alert capabilities to help organizations maintain email security and deliverability.MXMonitor provides daily monitoring of critical DNS records including MX, SPF, DMARC, and DKIM configurations. The service automatically checks for changes or misconfigurations that could impact email delivery or security, alerting users to potential issues before they affect business communications."Email communication is vital to business operations, yet many organizations don't realize when their DNS mail records change or become misconfigured until email delivery problems occur," said Ryan Hess, founder of Greatmail. "MXMonitor provides proactive protection by continuously monitoring these critical records and promptly alerting users when changes are detected."Key features of MXMonitor include:.Record Validation - Syntax checking and format verification of all DNS mail records.Daily Automated Checks - Performs scheduled scans to verify record status and configuration.Best Practice Alerts - Receive warnings when configurations don't follow security recommendations.Unauthorized Change Detection - Get immediate notifications if DNS records are unexpectedly modified.Weekly Summary Reports - Provides regular updates on domain health and monitoring statusThe introduction of MXMonitor fulfills Greatmail's April announcement regarding planned monitoring and alerting capabilities. Unlike other solutions that often require paid subscriptions, Greatmail is offering MXMonitor's core functionality completely free with no time limitations. Users can monitor one domain with daily checks and receive both immediate alerts and weekly reports at no cost.The free availability of MXMonitor aligns with Greatmail's strategy of making critical security infrastructure accessible to everyone. This approach removes financial barriers that often prevent smaller organizations from implementing and/or maintaining the email authentication measures needed for secure, reliable communications.Email authentication through proper DNS configuration has become increasingly critical for businesses in combating phishing, spoofing, and other forms of email fraud. According to recent industry reports, domains with properly implemented and maintained email authentication records experience significantly higher deliverability rates and fewer security incidents.MXMonitor helps organizations address common email infrastructure challenges, including:.Preventing email delivery failures due to misconfigured MX records.Reducing vulnerability to spoofing attacks through proper SPF implementation.Maintaining domain reputation with correctly configured DMARC policies.Ensuring message authentication with valid DKIM recordsWhile the free version of MXMonitor offers robust monitoring for a single domain, Greatmail is actively developing premium features for future release. Enhanced capabilities including multi-domain monitoring, increased monitoring frequencies, advanced alerting options, and deeper security analytics will be available in paid tiers later this year. Greatmail's commitment to maintaining the free version remains unchanged, ensuring businesses of all sizes have access to essential email security tools.Beyond MXMonitor and Mail Records Lookup, Greatmail offers comprehensive email solutions including Email Hosting, SMTP Hosting, Email Servers, and Application Hosting.For more information about MXMonitor or Greatmail's other email services, visit Greatmail .

