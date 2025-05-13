Whitby's Painting Company Marleau's Action Maintenance Earns Prestigious Three Best Rated® Recognition

Three best business excellence award

Three best business excellence certificate

Whitby's Marleau's Action Maintenance earns Three Best Rated® excellence award, marking 35+ years of trusted painting services across Greater Toronto Area.

- Robert MarleauWHITBY, ONTARIO , CANADA, May 13, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Marleau's Action Maintenance Ltd., a second-generation family painting company serving the Greater Toronto Area, has been awarded the distinguished Three Best Ratedrecognition for excellence in professional painting services. This achievement coincides with the company's continued growth and dedication to transforming residential and commercial spaces across Ontario.Founded in 1988 by Clement Marleau, the company has evolved into a leading painting contractor under the leadership of his son, Robert Marleau. The father-son duo has successfully built a reputation for exceptional craftsmanship and customer service, maintaining the family values that have been the cornerstone of their business for over four decades."This recognition from Three Best Ratedvalidates our commitment to maintaining the highest standards in the painting industry," says Robert Marleau, owner of Marleau's Action Maintenance. "Our success stems from treating each project with the same attention to detail and care as if it were our own property. This award reflects not just our technical expertise, but our dedication to building lasting relationships with our clients."The Three Best Ratedrecognition follows a comprehensive 50-point inspection process that evaluates businesses based on multiple criteria, including reputation, history, complaints, ratings, satisfaction, trust, cost, and general excellence. Unlike many industry awards, this recognition cannot be purchased, ensuring that only truly deserving businesses receive the honor.Operating from their Whitby location at 450 Lyndebrook Road, Marleau's Action Maintenance offers a comprehensive range of services including:Residential interior and exterior paintingCommercial painting solutionsCabinet refinishing and restorationPopcorn ceiling removalSpecialized epoxy flooring installationsThe company's commitment to excellence extends beyond their technical capabilities. As a WSIB-insured contractor, they prioritize safety and professionalism on every project. Their team maintains immaculate work sites and uses premium-quality materials to ensure lasting results that exceed client expectations."What truly sets us apart is our approach to each project," explains Robert Marleau. "We're not just applying paint – we're transforming spaces and creating environments that inspire. Whether it's a cozy residential interior or a large commercial facility, we bring the same level of dedication and expertise to every job."The company's service area has expanded beyond Whitby to include Toronto, Oshawa, Ajax, Pickering, Markham, and surrounding communities. This growth reflects their ability to maintain high standards while serving a broader client base throughout the Greater Toronto Area.Looking ahead, Marleau's Action Maintenance remains focused on innovation while preserving the core values that have defined their success. Their mission continues to be providing high-quality, customer-focused painting services that transform properties across Ontario, combining traditional craftsmanship with modern techniques and materials."This recognition encourages us to keep pushing forward, to continue raising the bar in our industry," adds Robert Marleau. "We're grateful for the trust our clients place in us and remain committed to delivering results that make them proud of their investment."For more information about Marleau's Action Maintenance's services or to schedule a free consultation, visit or call (647) 677-7816. Their team is available seven days a week from 7 AM to 7 PM to discuss your painting needs and provide detailed estimates for any size project.About Marleau's Action Maintenance Ltd.Established in 1988, Marleau's Action Maintenance Ltd. is a family-owned and operated painting company serving residential and commercial clients throughout the Greater Toronto Area. With over 40 years of industry experience, they specialize in delivering high-quality painting services with a focus on customer satisfaction and professional excellence. Their comprehensive service offering includes interior and exterior painting, cabinet refinishing, popcorn ceiling removal, and epoxy flooring solutions.About Three Best RatedThree Best Ratedis an independent organization that identifies and recognizes top-performing local businesses through a rigorous 50-point inspection process. Their evaluations consider multiple factors including customer reviews, history, complaints, ratings, satisfaction, trust, cost, and general excellence. Businesses cannot pay to be listed, ensuring that recognition is based solely on merit and demonstrated excellence in their field.

Robert Marleau

Marleau's Action Maintenance Ltd

+1 647-677-7816

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

TikTok

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.