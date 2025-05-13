Skinceuticals Joins Forces With Laseraway To Enhance Post-Treatment Skincare

The #1 Medical Skincare Brand in the U.S. partners with the nation's leading aesthetic dermatology company to bridge science and aesthetics for optimal skin health

NEW YORK, May 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SkinCeuticals, the leader in advanced, science-backed skincare, announces a partnership with LaserAway, the nation's leading provider of aesthetic dermatological services. This collaboration brings together two industry powerhouses to offer a comprehensive skincare experience that seamlessly integrates professional-grade skincare with cutting-edge aesthetic treatments.

The partnership enhances patient results by combining LaserAway's advanced treatments with SkinCeuticals top-tier skincare. LaserAway will stock SkinCeuticals best-selling C E Ferulic in all back bars for post-treatment application and offer a curated selection of retail products and exclusive product bundles across its 174 locations nationwide.

Merging expertise, accessibility, and science, this collaboration sets a new standard in aesthetic skincare. LaserAway uses only highly trained medical professionals-including doctors, registered nurses, nurse practitioners, and physician assistants-for its procedures to ensure patients receive the safest and most effective treatments. SkinCeuticals complements this with formulations backed by decades of research, reinforcing the importance of post-procedure skincare and creating an unparalleled experience for consumers seeking optimized results.

Target Audience Alignment: Both brands cater to individuals who prioritize high-performance skincare and aesthetic treatments, unlocking opportunities for cross-promotion and holistic skincare solutions.

Brand Synergy: SkinCeuticals is recognized for its scientifically backed skincare that enhances in-office procedures, while LaserAway specializes in industry leading aesthetic dermatology treatments. Together, they offer a one-stop destination for transformative skincare. Expanding Reach: With a strong U.S. presence and an ever-growing footprint, LaserAway provides SkinCeuticals with an exclusive opportunity to reach new clients in a clinical setting that does not carry competitive skincare brands.

"With LaserAway's commitment to providing top-tier aesthetic treatments and SkinCeuticals' dedication to clinically proven skincare, this union is a natural fit," said Christian Bouchard, President of Medical Aesthetic Skincare, North America at L'Oreal USA. "Together, we're redefining the way patients experience post-laser care, offering a science-backed approach to achieving optimal skin health."

"The synergy between these two brands isn't just about convenience-it's about transformation," said Scott Heckmann, CEO at LaserAway. "The two brands are redefining what it means to invest in skin health. This merger marks a new era in aesthetics, where clinical precision meets daily skincare, giving patients the best of both worlds."

About SkinCeuticals

SkinCeuticals®, the #1 Medical Skincare Brand in the U.S. and leader in antioxidant technology, founded in Dallas, TX in 1997, discovers, develops, and delivers an advanced line of scientifically backed cosmeceutical treatments. SkinCeuticals® products have been shown to dramatically improve skin health by protecting skin from environmental damage and visibly improving skin clarity, tone, and texture to minimize the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. SkinCeuticals® is available in over 6,000 physician offices nationwide, with over 100 of those dermatologists and plastic surgeons exclusively selling SkinCeuticals® through their flagship program and SkinCeuticals SkinLabTM destinations which specifically emphasize the SkinCeuticals integrated skincare approach - combining clinical skincare with in-office treatments. For more information, visit the brand on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram, or at .

About LaserAway

LaserAway® is the nation's leading provider of aesthetic dermatological services, offering customized treatments tailored to patient needs with a team of more than 20 board-certified dermatologists and 600 nurses in its 174 locations across the country. It specializes in a full suite of non-invasive aesthetic treatments, including laser hair removal, laser tattoo removal, laser skin rejuvenation, body contouring, skin tightening, injectables, and skin care products. LaserAway is committed to providing high-quality, results-driven skincare solutions in a modern and welcoming environment. For more information, visit the brand on Instagram, TikTok, Youtube, LinkedIn, or at .

