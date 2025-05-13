Corrohealth Named One Of The 150 Top Places To Work In Healthcare In 2025 By Becker's Healthcare

PLANO, Texas, May 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Global healthcare technology company CorroHealth has been named to the prestigious list of the "150 Top Places to Work in Healthcare in 2025" by Becker's Healthcare.

The distinction is the latest of similar honors the company has received recently. Early this year, CorroHealth was named a Great Place To Work® CertifiedTM in India for the second time in two years.

"We are thrilled to be recognized by Becker's Healthcare as one of the 150 Top Places to Work in Healthcare. This is a meaningful achievement for the company and for each of our team members who dedicate themselves to our mission of strengthening the healthcare industry and to providing our clients with unsurpassed and technology-led solutions that improve hospitals' financial health," said CorroHealth CEO, Pat Leonard.

According to Becker's, the organizations featured on the list stand out as top-tier employers that are devoted to supporting their teams holistically.

CorroHealth Chief People Officer, Becky Blake said, "Our people are the mission. Every day we work to create and continually improve a welcoming work environment that empowers our team members to deliver the best outcomes for our customers. To be recognized for our work by Becker's Healthcare is truly humbling."

About CorroHealth

CorroHealth is a leading provider of clinically led healthcare analytics and technology-driven solutions, dedicated to positively impacting financial performance for physicians, hospitals, and health plans. With over 17,000 employees worldwide, CorroHealth offers integrated solutions, proven expertise, intelligent technology, and scalability to address needs across the entire revenue cycle. Our global presence extends over 10 locations, including the United States, India, and the United Kingdom. Further information is available at .

About Becker's Healthcare

Becker's Healthcare is the go-to source for healthcare decision-makers and one of the fastest growing media platforms in the industry. Through print, digital and live-event platforms, Becker's Healthcare equips healthcare leaders with information and forums they need to learn, exchange ideas, and further conversations about the most critical issues in American healthcare today.

