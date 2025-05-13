Tri-Anim Health Services And Telesair, Inc. Announce Exclusive U.S. Distribution Agreement For Bonhawa® High Flow Oxygen Therapy Device

DUBLIN, May 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Tri-anim Health Services, a Sarnova company and a leading specialty distributor of respiratory, anesthesia and critical care medical products and solutions, and Telesair, Inc., an emerging medical technology company focused on respiratory care, today jointly announced they have entered into a distribution agreement granting Tri-anim exclusive rights to distribute Telesair's inaugural respiratory product, Bonhawa®, a High Flow Oxygen Therapy (HFOT) device, to hospitals, health systems and other acute care facilities across the United States. The Bonhawa® HFOT system is expected to be commercially available beginning in June 2025.

The Bonhawa® HFOT system is Telesair's entry into the respiratory market, offering an innovative solution designed to deliver comfortable, effective high-flow respiratory support to critically ill patients. This partnership leverages Tri-anim's extensive national reach, specialized sales force and strong relationships within the acute care market to bring this new technology to clinicians and patients.

"We are incredibly excited to partner with Tri-anim to launch our first product, Bonhawa® into the HFOT market," said Dr. Don Lin, CEO. "Tri-anim shares our commitment to advancing patient care through innovative technology and maintains the highest standards in serving patients and healthcare providers. Their expertise and nationwide presence make them the ideal partner to introduce Bonhawa® and ensure it reaches the clinicians and patients who need it most."

Tri-anim Health Services, part of the Sarnova family of companies, focuses on providing healthcare facilities with cutting-edge products and solutions that improve patient outcomes, particularly in critical care settings.

"At Tri-anim, we are passionate about making a difference for our customers and their patients. Our focus on quality outcomes, cost reduction and operational efficiency have been the cornerstone of our success, and we are excited to build on this legacy with the addition of the Bonhawa® system to our lineup of exceptional solutions," said Aric Vacchiano, President of Acute Care at Sarnova, parent company of Tri-anim.

This agreement marks a significant step for Telesair in commercializing its respiratory technologies and underscores both companies' dedication to enhancing respiratory care for critically ill patients nationwide.

About Telesair, Inc.: Telesair, Inc., based in Irvine, California, is dedicated to developing innovative solutions that enhance respiratory care, improve patient quality of life, and transform healthcare delivery. Leveraging cutting-edge technology and a patient-centric approach, the company addresses unmet needs in the healthcare market. Visit Telesair for more information.

About Tri-anim: For over 50 years, Tri-anim Health Services, part of the Sarnova family of companies, has been a trusted consultant and distributor of respiratory, anesthesia and critical care supplies and equipment. Empowering patient care every step of the way, we offer products and services that reduce healthcare costs, enhance patient care and promote positive outcomes. For more information, visit .

Sarnova Media Contact:

Jay Plantz, Marketing

[email protected]

SOURCE Tri-anim Health Services

