Ubiquity Upsizes Construction Credit Facility To $350M To Fund Additional Expansion

The facility upsize was led by Deutsche Bank Private Credit and Infrastructure, joining structuring bank and left lead arranger Goldman Sachs, joint lead arranger Nomura, as well as supportive syndication participants. This facility continues to be backed by equity from existing sponsors, Generate Capital, PBC ("Generate"), and 1248 Holdings, and aligns with Green Loan Principles.

proceeds to be used to further expand the Company's last-mile open-access fiber networks

"Ubiquity is pleased to welcome Deutsche Bank into the Company's Green Construction Credit Facility alongside joint lead arrangers Goldman Sachs and Nomura and the entire lending group," said Jamie Earp and Ajay Ghanekar, Ubiquity co-CEO's and Managing Partners. "The continued support from investors and lenders positions Ubiquity to achieve necessary scale to generate strong returns and sustain long-term financial stability."

About Ubiquity

Ubiquity invests, develops, and manages digital communications infrastructure throughout the United States. Focusing on last-mile connectivity, Ubiquity's open-access fiber platform is one of the largest and fastest growing of its type in the United States. The company partners with ISPs, wireless carriers, utilities, and municipalities to deliver connectivity and sustainability solutions in underserved communities. Please visit ubiquitygp for more information.

About Deutsche Bank Private Credit and Infrastructure

The Deutsche Bank Private Credit and Infrastructure business (PCI) is Deutsche Bank's US-based balance sheet lending platform. PCI provides financing to bank clients including corporates, projects and alternative investment managers using bank capital. PCI has a wide mandate to underwrite loan facilities including corporate, holdco, bridge, term, construction and development loans, as well as letters of credit, with a focus across digital, power and conventional infrastructure, venture debt and fund finance. In the last 8 years PCI has underwritten transactions in excess of $50 billion and currently maintains over $21 billion in balances outstanding.

