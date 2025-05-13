Webull To Release First Quarter 2025 Results On May 22, 2025

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., May 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Webull Corporation (NASDAQ: BULL ) today announced that it will release its first quarter 2025 earnings results after market close on May 22, 2025. The management team will host a conference call to discuss the Company's results at 5:00 p.m. ET on the same day, May 22.

Investors may access the conference call and accompanying presentation on the Company's website at . For those unable to listen to the conference call, a recorded version will be made available for replay.

About Webull Corporation

Webull Corporation (NASDAQ: BULL ) owns and operates Webull, a leading digital investment platform built on next-generation global infrastructure. Through its global network of licensed brokerages, Webull offers investment services in 14 markets across North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. Webull serves more than 23 million registered users globally, providing retail investors with 24/7 access to global financial markets. Users can put investment strategies to work by trading global stocks, ETFs, options, futures, and fractional shares through Webull's trading platform, which seamlessly integrates market data and information, its user community, and investor education resources. Learn more at .

Webull Investor Relations

[email protected]

Webull Media Relations

5W Public Relations

Nicholas Koulermos

[email protected]

(212) 999-5585

