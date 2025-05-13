Hospital Information Systems Market Analysis Report 2025: Focus On EHR, CDSS, Specialty, Diagnostic, Pharmacy, Quality, SCM, PHM, RCM, Data Analytics, Telehealth - Global Forecast To 2030

Dublin, May 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Hospital Information Systems Market by Component (Service, Software), Product Type (EHR, CDSS, Specialty, Diagnostic, Pharmacy, Quality, SCM, PHM, RCM, Data Analytics, Telehealth), Deployment (on-Premises, Cloud-Based), Region - Global Forecast to 2030" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global hospital information systems market is projected to reach USD 116.75 billion by 2030 from USD 63.80 billion in 2024, at a CAGR of 10.6% from 2024 to 2030.

This report provides essential insights for both market leaders and new entrants, offering revenue estimations, a clear view of the competitive landscape, and guidance on strategic positioning. It includes a detailed analysis of market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges, along with insights into product development and innovation, such as new technologies and upcoming launches. The report also presents comprehensive regional market development trends, market diversification opportunities through new products, untapped geographies, and investments, and a competitive assessment of key players, focusing on market shares and growth strategies.

This growth is largely driven by government initiatives such as financial incentives from Medicare and Medicaid, including the NY Medicaid EHR Incentive Program offering up to USD 63,750 over six years, which significantly accelerates EHR implementation. Regulatory mandates like HIPAA, GDPR, and the Information Blocking Rule necessitate robust data security measures, prompting continuous system upgrades. Furthermore, initiatives such as the 2024-2030 Federal Health IT Strategy are expanding broadband and connected technology in underserved areas, fostering sustained market growth.

Leading companies in the hospital information systems market include Epic Systems Corporation, GE HealthCare, UnitedHealth Group, Medical Information Technology, Veradigm LLC, TruBridge, Altera Digital Health Inc., athenahealth, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Oracle, Siemens Healthineers AG, among others.

Telehealth & telemedicine segment dominated the hospital information systems market in 2023

Telehealth & telemedicine lead the market, spurred by the need to mitigate hospital-acquired infections and chronic diseases. Increasing cases of infections and chronic conditions such as cardiovascular disease, obesity, and diabetes necessitate remote monitoring, reducing readmissions and managing patient risks. In the US, high healthcare costs prompt a shift towards telehealth as a cost-effective alternative to traditional care. These solutions integrate advanced analytics, optimize resource allocation, and enable virtual consultations, driving innovation in the HIS landscape.

Asia Pacific to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period

The Asia Pacific region is expected to experience the highest growth due to improved healthcare infrastructure, technology adoption, and government support. Efforts by the National Accreditation Board for Hospitals (NABH) in India, introducing standards for HIS and EMR, have augmented demand for healthcare technology solutions. Launched in September 2023, these standards have already resulted in 275 hospitals applying for certification, with 100 successfully certified, thus strengthening the market for hospital information systems.

Key Attributes:

