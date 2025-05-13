Hospital Information Systems Market Analysis Report 2025: Focus On EHR, CDSS, Specialty, Diagnostic, Pharmacy, Quality, SCM, PHM, RCM, Data Analytics, Telehealth - Global Forecast To 2030
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|463
|Forecast Period
|2024 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$63.8 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$116.75 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|10.6%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Increasing Adoption of Electronic Health Records (Ehrs) in Hospitals & Clinics Increasing Emphasis on Collaborative Care Integrating Data Analytics into His to Boost Patient Care, Operational Efficiency, and Decision-Making Regulatory Guidelines to Propel His Adoption Rising Imperative to Control Surging Healthcare Expenditures
Challenges
- Privacy and Security Concerns Design, Development, and Maintenance of His Shortage of Skilled IT Professionals
Opportunities
- Increasing Benefits of Cloud-based Solutions Rising Integration of AI Leveraging Mhealth Innovation Growth in Emerging Economies
Industry Trends
- Unified Data Integration and Collaborative Care Models Cloud-based Solutions and Digital Transformation Advanced Analytics and AI Integration
Case Studies
- Enhancing Patient Care with Meditech Expanse Digitizing Psychology Services for Better Care at Lhch Granger Medical Clinic's Path to Efficient Healthcare Operations
Company Profiles
- Epic Systems Corporation Oracle Koninklijke Philips N.V. Unitedhealth Group GE Healthcare Medical Information Technology, Inc. Veradigm LLC Trubridge Altera Digital Health Inc. Medhost Advancedmd, Inc. Iqvia Athenahealth, Inc. Compugroup Medical Eclinicalworks Nxgn Management, LLC Inovalon Dedalus S.P.A. Siemens Healthineers AG Comarch SA Solventum Conifer Health Solutions, LLC Mocdoc Karexpert, Inc. Napier Healthcare Solutions Pte. Ltd. Kranium Healthcare Systems (P) Ltd.
