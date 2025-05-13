Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Hospital Information Systems Market Analysis Report 2025: Focus On EHR, CDSS, Specialty, Diagnostic, Pharmacy, Quality, SCM, PHM, RCM, Data Analytics, Telehealth - Global Forecast To 2030


2025-05-13 11:02:23
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The global hospital information systems market is set to soar to USD 116.75 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 10.6% from 2024, boosted by government incentives and regulatory mandates like HIPAA and GDPR. Key driver segments include telehealth, driven by the need to curb infections and manage chronic diseases remotely. North America and Asia-Pacific lead regional growth, with APAC's surge fueled by robust healthcare IT adoption and government initiatives. The US faces rising healthcare costs prompting a shift to telehealth, while market leaders like Epic Systems and GE HealthCare push innovation in HIS.

Dublin, May 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Hospital Information Systems Market by Component (Service, Software), Product Type (EHR, CDSS, Specialty, Diagnostic, Pharmacy, Quality, SCM, PHM, RCM, Data Analytics, Telehealth), Deployment (on-Premises, Cloud-Based), Region - Global Forecast to 2030" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global hospital information systems market is projected to reach USD 116.75 billion by 2030 from USD 63.80 billion in 2024, at a CAGR of 10.6% from 2024 to 2030.

This report provides essential insights for both market leaders and new entrants, offering revenue estimations, a clear view of the competitive landscape, and guidance on strategic positioning. It includes a detailed analysis of market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges, along with insights into product development and innovation, such as new technologies and upcoming launches. The report also presents comprehensive regional market development trends, market diversification opportunities through new products, untapped geographies, and investments, and a competitive assessment of key players, focusing on market shares and growth strategies.

This growth is largely driven by government initiatives such as financial incentives from Medicare and Medicaid, including the NY Medicaid EHR Incentive Program offering up to USD 63,750 over six years, which significantly accelerates EHR implementation. Regulatory mandates like HIPAA, GDPR, and the Information Blocking Rule necessitate robust data security measures, prompting continuous system upgrades. Furthermore, initiatives such as the 2024-2030 Federal Health IT Strategy are expanding broadband and connected technology in underserved areas, fostering sustained market growth.

Leading companies in the hospital information systems market include Epic Systems Corporation, GE HealthCare, UnitedHealth Group, Medical Information Technology, Veradigm LLC, TruBridge, Altera Digital Health Inc., athenahealth, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Oracle, Siemens Healthineers AG, among others.

Telehealth & telemedicine segment dominated the hospital information systems market in 2023

Telehealth & telemedicine lead the market, spurred by the need to mitigate hospital-acquired infections and chronic diseases. Increasing cases of infections and chronic conditions such as cardiovascular disease, obesity, and diabetes necessitate remote monitoring, reducing readmissions and managing patient risks. In the US, high healthcare costs prompt a shift towards telehealth as a cost-effective alternative to traditional care. These solutions integrate advanced analytics, optimize resource allocation, and enable virtual consultations, driving innovation in the HIS landscape.

Asia Pacific to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period

The Asia Pacific region is expected to experience the highest growth due to improved healthcare infrastructure, technology adoption, and government support. Efforts by the National Accreditation Board for Hospitals (NABH) in India, introducing standards for HIS and EMR, have augmented demand for healthcare technology solutions. Launched in September 2023, these standards have already resulted in 275 hospitals applying for certification, with 100 successfully certified, thus strengthening the market for hospital information systems.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details
No. of Pages 463
Forecast Period 2024 - 2030
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $63.8 Billion
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $116.75 Billion
Compound Annual Growth Rate 10.6%
Regions Covered Global


Market Dynamics

Drivers

  • Increasing Adoption of Electronic Health Records (Ehrs) in Hospitals & Clinics
  • Increasing Emphasis on Collaborative Care
  • Integrating Data Analytics into His to Boost Patient Care, Operational Efficiency, and Decision-Making
  • Regulatory Guidelines to Propel His Adoption
  • Rising Imperative to Control Surging Healthcare Expenditures

Challenges

  • Privacy and Security Concerns
  • Design, Development, and Maintenance of His
  • Shortage of Skilled IT Professionals

Opportunities

  • Increasing Benefits of Cloud-based Solutions
  • Rising Integration of AI
  • Leveraging Mhealth Innovation
  • Growth in Emerging Economies

Industry Trends

  • Unified Data Integration and Collaborative Care Models
  • Cloud-based Solutions and Digital Transformation
  • Advanced Analytics and AI Integration

Case Studies

  • Enhancing Patient Care with Meditech Expanse
  • Digitizing Psychology Services for Better Care at Lhch
  • Granger Medical Clinic's Path to Efficient Healthcare Operations

Company Profiles

  • Epic Systems Corporation
  • Oracle
  • Koninklijke Philips N.V.
  • Unitedhealth Group
  • GE Healthcare
  • Medical Information Technology, Inc.
  • Veradigm LLC
  • Trubridge
  • Altera Digital Health Inc.
  • Medhost
  • Advancedmd, Inc.
  • Iqvia
  • Athenahealth, Inc.
  • Compugroup Medical
  • Eclinicalworks
  • Nxgn Management, LLC
  • Inovalon
  • Dedalus S.P.A.
  • Siemens Healthineers AG
  • Comarch SA
  • Solventum
  • Conifer Health Solutions, LLC
  • Mocdoc
  • Karexpert, Inc.
  • Napier Healthcare Solutions Pte. Ltd.
  • Kranium Healthcare Systems (P) Ltd.

For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment

  • Hospital Information Systems Market
CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

MENAFN13052025004107003653ID1109543509

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search