Cre8tive Con 2026 Returns To Chicago With Unparalleled Energy, Innovation, And Industry Powerhouses

Cre8tive Con is hosting the premeire gathering for entrepreneurs in Chicago February 20-22.

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The countdown has begun for Cre8tive Con 2026, the premier event for creative entrepreneurs, innovators, and changemakers from around the globe. Returning to the iconic Intercontinental Hotel in downtown Chicago from February 20-22, 2026, this annual powerhouse conference promises to ignite imagination, spark connections, and empower attendees to elevate their brands, stories, and missions.Founded by visionary media strategist and communications expert Julie Lokun , JD, Cre8tive Con is more than just a conference-it's a movement. After the monumental success of Cre8tive Con 2025, which featured acclaimed speakers like David Meltzer, this year's lineup and programming are already being hailed as the most ambitious yet.2026 Highlights Include:World-Class Speakers & Thought Leaders in entrepreneurship, podcasting, publishing, branding, and media.Immersive Workshops on artificial intelligence, visibility strategy, storytelling, and brand monetization.Cre8tive Pitch Fest – where attendees pitch their book, brand, or idea to a panel of publishers, agents, and media executives.Cre8tive Con LIVE Podcast Studio – featuring top-ranked podcasters and surprise celebrity guests.VIP Red Carpet Gala & Awards Ceremony – honoring visionary creators breaking boundaries.Julie Lokun states:“Cre8tive Con is where ideas go from napkin sketch to global sensation. 2026 is not just another conference-it's a call to action for those ready to disrupt, create, and lead.”This three-day convergence of creativity and commerce attracts authors, podcasters, tech trailblazers, thought leaders, and startup disruptors seeking community, mentorship, and actionable momentum. Whether you're launching your first business or scaling your seventh, Cre8tive Con delivers the tools, community, and transformative experience to take the next big leap.

