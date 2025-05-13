Wholeview Direct And CHESS Health Forge A New Digital Pathway To Addiction Recovery In New York

Your Journey to Wellness, No Travel Required

Amplify Your Impact

Virtual care partnership expands access to evidence-based addiction treatment, empowering patients with digital tools for recovery, anytime, anywhere.

- Carly Moskowitz, LMHC

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- In a transformative move for addiction care in New York, Wholeview Direct , a leading virtual outpatient addiction recovery program, has partnered with CHESS Health to offer the Connections mobile app to its clients. This collaboration, made possible through EmblemHealth, marks a significant step forward in making high-quality, evidence-based addiction treatment accessible to individuals across the state, whether they live in the heart of New York City or in the most remote rural communities.

“At Wholeview Direct, our mission is to make high-quality addiction treatment accessible to everyone, no matter where they are,” said Wholeview Clinical Director Carly Moskowitz, LMHC, echoing the organization's commitment to inclusivity and innovation.

Meeting the Challenge: A New Era in Addiction Recovery

Addiction remains a persistent public health challenge, with barriers to care ranging from geographic isolation to stigma and lack of resources. Wholeview Direct was founded on the belief that everyone deserves access to compassionate, effective treatment. By leveraging telehealth and digital tools, Wholeview has eliminated many of the traditional obstacles to care, no travel, no waiting rooms, and flexible scheduling that fits into real lives.

The introduction of the CHESS Health Connections app is the latest evolution in this mission. The app offers a comprehensive suite of resources, including:

-24/7 peer assistance by certified recovery specialists with lived experience

-Moderated discussion forums and virtual support meetings

-Crisis response and motivational content

-Daily check-ins and recovery tracking tools

-Educational resources and cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT) modules

-Secure messaging with providers and appointment reminders

This digital-first approach empowers patients to take charge of their recovery journey, providing support and structure in the moments between therapy sessions-when the risk of relapse can be highest.

A Vision Realized: Science, Community, and Compassion

Dr. Sarah Church, Ph.D. , founder and CEO of Wholeview Wellness and Wholeview Direct, brings decades of clinical expertise to the table. Her early work with Dr. Kathleen Carroll at Yale School of Medicine, a pioneer in digital CBT for addiction, laid the foundation for Wholeview's evidence-based philosophy. Now, by integrating the Connections app, which integrates Dr. Carroll's technology, Church sees her vision come full circle.

“Being part of a supportive community-where people truly understand your journey and your goals-can make all the difference. This is especially true in remote or small communities, where finding meaningful support can often feel out of reach,” said Dr. Church.

The Connections app's Skill Builder module, rooted in digital CBT, aligns perfectly with Wholeview's therapeutic approach. These lessons reinforce coping skills and provide practical strategies for managing cravings, stress, and triggers-anytime, anywhere.

How the Partnership Works: A Seamless, Patient-Centered Experience

Wholeview Direct's fully virtual model means that patients can access care from the comfort of their homes or on the go. The program's multidisciplinary team-including physicians, nurse practitioners, master's-level clinicians, and peer specialists-designs individualized treatment plans that address each patient's unique needs. Services include:

-Intensive Outpatient Program (IOP)

-Individual, group, family, and couples therapy

-Medication management for addiction and psychiatric conditions

-Peer support and aftercare

-Trauma-informed care and support for co-occurring mental health challenges

-Opioid overdose prevention and harm reduction resources

The addition of the Connections app further personalizes the recovery experience. Patients can join virtual support meetings that fit their schedules, connect with peers at any hour, and access a library of motivational and educational content. For those in rural or underserved areas, the app bridges the gap to a supportive recovery community.

In addition, Church noted that the wide variety of options for virtual meetings to serve Wholeview Direct's diverse client base is a plus, along with the app's Skill Builder module lessons.“I really appreciate the lessons within the app because they reflect the same evidence-based treatment philosophy we follow at Wholeview,” she said.“It's also incredibly valuable that clients have access to supportive peers around the clock, so they never have to feel alone on their recovery journey.”

Breaking Down Barriers: Accessibility, Privacy, and Inclusivity

Wholeview Direct's virtual model is especially powerful for individuals who face barriers to traditional treatment:

-No travel required: Patients can attend therapy and support groups from anywhere, eliminating transportation challenges.

-Flexible scheduling: Sessions are available mornings, afternoons, and evenings, accommodating work and family commitments.

-Enhanced privacy: Digital care allows for greater confidentiality, reducing stigma and making it easier for individuals to seek help.

-Wholeview Direct is also in-network with Medicaid and Essential Plans, making care financially accessible to a broader population

CHESS Health CEO Hans Morefield said making Connections available will ensure Wholeview Direct's clients are supported and engaged with recovery in the critical hours and days between sessions, when people can find themselves at risk.

“Like CHESS Health, Wholeview is committed to improving the lives of people struggling with substance and alcohol use,” Morefield said.“By offering Connections, Wholeview is helping its clients and staff with tools that provide meaningful support and foster long-term recovery.”

At Wholeview Direct, we aim to make high-quality addiction treatment accessible to everyone, no matter where they are. By offering the CHESS Health Connections app, we're giving our clients powerful digital tools and 24/7 support to help them stay connected, motivated, and on track with their recovery goals,” said Alexa Shelden, LCSW, Assistant Program Director of Wholeview Direct.“We're excited to expand our virtual care options."

Wholeview Direct's leadership in virtual care, combined with CHESS Health's innovative digital platform, sets a new standard for what's possible in addiction recovery. By breaking down barriers and building supportive communities online, this partnership is helping to close the gap in care for individuals and families affected by substance use disorders.

Sarah Church, PhD

Wholeview Wellness

+1 212-204-8430

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.