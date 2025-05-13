FCP ANNOUNCES LEADERSHIP TEAM PROMOTIONS

Summer Haltli has been promoted to Partner and Portfolio Manager of FCP's Housing Preservation Platform. Summer co-founded the Housing Preservation investment strategy, focused on creating and preserving affordability in essential housing. Since joining FCP in 2010, Ms. Haltli has developed and implemented business plans for over 7,000 multifamily units and mixed-use projects totaling over $1.5 billion of value.

In 2023, Summer spoke at the Federal Reserve Bank of New York regarding private sector solutions to the affordable housing crisis and contributed to the Bank's white paper on the topic. Summer serves as Vice Chair for the Multifamily Impact Council and on the Advisory Board for the White Ruffin Byron Center for Real Estate at the University of Virginia.

"We are extremely proud to have this group of longtime leaders within FCP advancing to these highly impactful new roles within the firm," said FCP Founding Managing Partner Esko Korhonen . "Their new positions are part of FCP's ongoing strategy to position itself for growth and to continue building out its senior management team. We believe these appointments affirm our growth strategy and enhance operational decision-making. Their leadership, brilliance in their fields, and accomplishments on behalf of the team and our investors have earned them these promotions and roles."

