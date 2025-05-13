Smart Robots Market Worth $135.83 Billion By 2034 - Exclusive Report By The Research Insights

CHICAGO, May 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The global Smart Robots Market is projected to be valued at USD 33.83 billion in 2024 and reach USD 135.83 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 26.5% according to a new report by The Research Insights. The market for smart robots is driven by the integration of AI and advanced sensor technologies into new applications. The market expanded globally through organizational demands for productivity and safety improvements while the combination of cognitive systems and sensor technology enhanced their utility and accelerated adoption for global smart robot market

The report runs an in-depth analysis of market trends, key players, and future opportunities. In general, the Smart Robots market growth of 26.5% comprises a vast array of Component, Operating Environment, Mobility, End Use and Geography which are expected to register strength during the coming years.

Market Overview and Growth Trajectory:

Smart Robot Market Growth: According to an exhaustive report by The Research Insights, the Smart Robot Market is experiencing significant growth, driven by the rising integration of intelligent technologies with advanced sensor systems is leading to increased demand for smart robots in multiple industries. Smart systems enable robots to operate complex tasks independently while adapting to changing environments and enhancing their capabilities through ongoing learning. Advanced high-precision sensors allow robots to better perceive their environment which leads to improved navigation accuracy along with superior detection capabilities and enhanced interaction possibilities. Recent technological breakthroughs enable smart robots to become practical solutions for emerging fields like healthcare and agriculture along with logistics and home applications. Organizations aiming for increased productivity and safety levels see smart robots as essential tools due to the synergy between cognitive systems and sensor technology which drives both adoption rates and market expansion for Global Smart Robot Market.

Smart Robotics Revolutionizing Industry and Daily Life: AI Integration and Functional Expansion Reshape the Smart Robots Market

The smart robot market experiences significant changes due to the merging of artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning and robotic automation in multiple sectors including healthcare and defence through to hospitality and industrial automation. According to Artificial Intelligence in Robotics Market reports, the ability of smart robots to perform complex, decision-driven tasks is expanding rapidly, enabling them to operate autonomously in dynamic environments. Top companies concentrate their efforts on developing systems that offer greater flexibility along with increased payload capacity and multitask effectively. ABB has advanced industrial automation with its IRB 7710 and IRB 7720 robots which provide 46 new options and can manage payloads of up to 620 kg. FANUC's high-capacity CRX and CR collaborative robots demonstrate the industry movement toward small-sized sturdy systems that require minimal maintenance and enable safe human interaction.

In the consumer space, The iRobot Roomba Combo Essential showcases how home robotic devices are meeting advanced user expectations by providing smart solutions that combine vacuuming and mopping functions. These advancements align with findings in the Elder Care Assistive Robots Market , where intelligent robots are increasingly supporting elderly populations, home care, and facility operations. Meanwhile, the 2025 strategic partnership between SoftBank Robotics and McLaren International to develop hospitality facility management solutions in Australia demonstrates the integration of service robotics into mainstream commercial settings through AI-based automation technology which meets efficiency requirements and delivers superior guest experiences.

Sector-Specific Robotics Drive Specialized Innovation: From Battlefield to Operating Room

Smart robots have evolved from generic tools into specialized solutions designed to perform high-risk and high-precision tasks with maximum efficiency in essential industries. The Firefighting Robots Market reports highlight growing investments in robotics designed for extreme environments and hazardous missions, where human risk must be minimized. The introduction of cost-effective modular robots from companies including KUKA AG demonstrates their KR CYBERTECH series Edition as part of a movement to make robotics widely accessible in manufacturing and automotive industries through scalable and economical options for inspection and material handling tasks.

In the medical field, applications are becoming more precise and patient-centric. Reports like the Nanorobots in Healthcare Market , confirm the critical role of smart robotics in enhancing surgical precision, streamlining pharmaceutical workflows, and even enabling nanoscale interventions. Robotic technologies quickly become essential components of medical infrastructure as healthcare systems around the world focus on automation to improve throughput while reducing errors.

The current market evolution demonstrates continual growth and personalization alongside AI-driven smart capabilities which change how robots operate within physical spaces alongside human workers and complicated data systems. The smart robot industry will evolve into a fundamental support structure for industrial and social systems through its ability to enable advanced automation in all economic sectors.

Human-Centric Automation Reshapes Services and Workforce Support: Robots as Collaborative Partners

The design of smart robots now focuses on creating intelligent partners rather than mere tools to boost human productivity and ensure safety while improving overall quality of life. As detailed in Elder Care Assistive Robots Market , the requirement to develop robotics capable of collaborating safely with humans in ever-changing real-world situations propels research and development of human-robot interaction methods along with intuitive control mechanisms and adaptive learning systems. Healthcare assistance robots alongside those supporting elderly care and handling pharmaceuticals and logistics tasks work together to deliver precise results while minimizing human physical workload.

Recent deployments underscore this evolution. In January 2025 SoftBank Robotics joined forces with McLaren International to revolutionize hospitality facility management by implementing AI-driven robotics for service automation. This partnership demonstrates how service robots that surpass basic automation functions support both guest satisfaction and operational efficiency improvements. FANUC's new CRX and CR collaborative robots which handle payloads up to 50 kg illustrate industrial cobots' growing versatility as they offer compact designs with powerful safety features and minimal maintenance requirements thus making them perfect for human-robot collaboration in warehouse, assembly, and light manufacturing contexts. This trend is also present in specialized healthcare environments. Human movement responsive robotic systems enter elder care facilities, surgical theatres, and pharmacies where they act as assistive partners or automation collaborators and surgical assistants. Smart robots transform the workforce by enhancing worker abilities and reducing operational risks while addressing staffing shortages throughout service-heavy industries.

Geographical Insights: Asia Pacific dominated the smart robot's market with the largest revenue share of 51.3% in 2024; it would continue to dominate the market during the forecast period. Followed by North America.

The Asia Pacific region leads in technological progress thanks to strong government backing and increasing industrial automation. The leading developers in robotics technology include China, Japan, South Korea and India because they focus on applications within manufacturing, healthcare, logistics and consumer services. The "Made in China 2025" initiative prioritizes AI and robotics investment to transition towards high-tech industrial development. Japan and South Korea leverage their sophisticated robotics infrastructure to deploy smart robotic solutions in elderly care, healthcare, and service sectors as they tackle challenges from aging demographics and insufficient workforce supplies. The growing middle class and rising consumer expenditures in Southeast Asia and India are driving the wider adoption of smart home and service robots. The region emerges as a primary global centre for smart robot production and consumption because top robotics manufacturers operate there along with rising R&D investments and government support which drives its fast expansion in the Global Smart Robot market.

Global Smart Robots Market Segmentation and Geographical Insights:



Based on component, the market is divided into hardware & software. The hardware segment held the largest share in 2024 of the global smart robots market because of their dominant revenue share which results from increased environmental awareness combined with supportive government policies and ongoing advancements in battery technology and charging systems.

Based on operating environment, the market is divided into Ground and Marine. The Ground-based robots segment held the largest share in 2024 of the global smart robots market due to their wide deployment in manufacturing, logistics, healthcare, and domestic sectors.

Based on Mobility, the market is divided into Mobile Robots, and Stationary Robots. The Stationary robots segment held the largest share in 2024 of the global smart robots market. They are ideal for repetitive, high-precision tasks such as assembly, packaging, and welding, where stability and accuracy are critical.

Based on end use, the market is divided into Personal and Professional. The personal use segment held the largest share in 2024 of the global smart robots market due to the growing demand for smart robots as companions, educational aides, household assistants, and solutions for routine tasks. The Smart Robots Market is segmented into five major regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa.

Key Players and Competitive Landscape:

The Global Smart Robots Market is characterized by the presence of several major players, including:



iRobot Corporation

Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd.

Fanuc Corporation

Omron Corporation

Intuitive Surgical Operations, Inc.

OTC Daihen Inc.

Panasonic Industry Europe GmbH

Yaskawa Electric Corporation

Kuka AG (Midea Group) Boston Dynamics

These companies are adopting strategies such as new product launches, joint ventures, and geographical expansion to maintain their competitive edge in the market.

Global Smart Robots Market Recent Developments and Innovations:



In January 2025: SoftBank Robotics Group entered into a strategic alliance with McLaren International Pty Ltd which stands as a top provider of hospitality cloud technology and systems integration services across the Asia Pacific region. The partnership seeks to transform facility management in Australia's hospitality industry through the implementation of robotic and AI automation technologies. The partnership demonstrates their mutual dedication to advancing technology which drives operational excellence and improves guest satisfaction through innovative solutions.

In May 2024: The introduction of the IRB 7710 and IRB 7720 models allowed ABB to extend its modular large robots portfolio. The introduction of the IRB 5710-IRB 5720 and IRB 6710-IRB 6740 models expands the total offerings to 46 robot variants with payload capacities between 70 and 620 kg. Customers now benefit from increased operational flexibility and performance along with expanded options thanks to this expansion.

In April 2024: The Roomba Combo Essential Robot from iRobot Corporation serves as a dual-function cleaning device with adjustable suction and liquid settings along with a V-shaped multi-surface brush and an edge-sweeping brush and uses a microfiber mop pad to both vacuum and mop hard floors at the same time. The company reached a significant achievement by selling more than 50 million robots across the globe.

In May 2023: KUKA AG introduced the KR CYBERTECH series Edition robot which provides affordable automation solutions for industries including manufacturing and automotive. The adaptable robot achieves superior performance in handling, quality checks and grinding operations through its compact and rapid design. The combination of its low cost and high efficiency positions this machine as the best option for basic automation tasks in entry-level machining and handling operations. In May 2023: Fanuc Corporation introduced two high-payload capacity collaborative robots at the Automate 2023 show. The CRX and CR collaborative robot lines introduce models designed to handle weight capacities from 4 kg up to 50 kg. The CRX-25iA cobot with a 30 kg capacity and the CR-35iB cobot with a 50 kg capacity were showcased during the demonstrations. FANUC emphasized the CRX cobots' reliability and maintenance benefits together with their flexibility as well as the CR-35iB's strong build and minimal size to demonstrate efficient handling of heavy products.

Conclusion:

Advancements in artificial intelligence combined with machine learning and sensor technologies are transforming the smart robot's market and meeting increased demands from multiple industries. The shortage of workers in manufacturing, logistics, and healthcare sectors speeds up the implementation of intelligent robotic systems due to their precise, autonomous, and adaptable functionalities. The use of smart robots is now critical for various tasks including warehouse automation and surgical support along with personalized customer service and eldercare assistance. The advancement of seamless human-robot collaboration requires the prioritization of safety measures along with the capability for real-time data processing and development of intuitive user interfaces. The combination of cloud robotics with IoT connectivity leads to better operational efficiency and improved remote-control functions. Customizable learning-enabled robotic systems are becoming essential components of intelligent ecosystems by following the larger patterns of Industry 4.0 and digital change initiatives.

The report from The Research Insights, therefore, provides several stakeholders- Technology developers, robotics hardware and component manufacturers, AI and software solution providers, system integrators, industrial and manufacturing firms, healthcare providers, defence agencies, and government policy makers -with valuable insights into how to successfully navigate this evolving market landscape and unlock new opportunities.

With projected growth to US$ 135.83 billion by 2034, the Global Smart Robots Market represents a significant opportunity for AI and software developers, robotics hardware manufacturers, sensor and component suppliers, system integrators, automation service providers, logistics and manufacturing companies, healthcare service providers, defence contractors, investors, and others. By staying abreast of market trends, embracing innovation, and focusing on quality and performance, companies can position themselves for success in this dynamic and evolving market landscape.

