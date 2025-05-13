Leading Government Officials And U.S. And International Payroll Experts To Present At Payroll Congress

ORLANDO, Fla., May 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading government officials, industry experts, and payroll professionals from around the world will gather to discuss the latest legislative and regulatory developments impacting the payroll profession at PayrollOrg's 43rd Annual Payroll Congress. The conference will be held May 13–16 at the Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center in Kissimmee, Florida.

"Meeting the evolving needs of employers, especially in ensuring accurate and compliant pay, continues to be a complex challenge," said Dan Maddux, executive director of PayrollOrg. "Payroll Congress provides a space for payroll education, peer connection, and innovative solutions at the industry's largest expo."

Attendees at Payroll Congress will gain insights through workshops covering essential topics in the payroll industry, including employment compliance, global payroll, artificial intelligence in payroll, financial wellness for workers, and more. Representatives from key government agencies, including the U.S. Department of Labor, U.S. Department of Homeland Security, and Federal Reserve Financial Services, will share crucial insights on the latest legislative and regulatory developments. In addition to government speakers, three Keynotes will be delivered by Smiley Poswolsky, John Sanei, and Christine Cashen, CSP, CPAE.

PayrollOrg's 43rd Annual Payroll Congress will offer more than 100 specialized workshops, the industry's largest payroll expo, and valuable networking opportunities for over 2,300 payroll professionals. For more information, visit .

PayrollOrg is the leader in payroll education, publications, and training. Visit PAYO online at .

SOURCE PayrollOrg

