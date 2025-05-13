Paid Expands Cross-Platform Reach With Youtube Creator Integration

Now brands have access to popular YouTube creators without leaving the #paid platform

NEW YORK and TORONTO, May 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- #paid, a leading creator-marketing platform powering campaigns for top brands, today launched its long-awaited YouTube creator integration, allowing brands to run both organic and creator-led campaigns on YouTube through #paid. The feature leverages multiple video content formats, including YouTube Shorts, and both integrated and dedicated long-form videos, all without leaving the #paid dashboard.

"Brands love YouTube's evergreen discovery but have struggled to manage creators, organic content, and paid amplification in one place," said Jacqueline Tsekouras, VP of Strategy at #paid . "We've fused those pieces together so a how-to video that ranks in search, a trend-driven Short, and a paid TrueView flight can all run through a single contract and a single performance report."

The integration gives brands the power to connect with customers across YouTube, whether they're watching short- or long-form content:



YouTube Shorts for rapid reach – Punchy vertical, trend-driven clips that spark awareness and engagement.

Integrated long-form segments – Mid-roll brand call-outs within creator tutorials, reviews, podcasts, and other longer videos. Dedicated long-form videos – Full-length, brand-exclusive content ideal for storytelling, product deep dives, and evergreen SEO with calls-to-action.

With #paid's powerful tools, brands can also boost top-performing videos through YouTube ads while tracking conversions, watch time, click-through, and conversion data. With over two billion monthly users, YouTube provides immediate access to Gen Z and Millennials through the content they already know and love.

"Creators drive some of the most trusted and searched-for content on across all video platforms, including YouTube," said Ashley Riske, Head of Partnerships at #paid. "By streamlining activation and measurement, we're unlocking a simpler path for brands to show up authentically in videos that viewers choose to watch."

For creators, this new integration opens new, lucrative revenue streams and provides access to premium brand partnerships through the content they specialize in. The #paid platform is already known for streamlined communication, and with easy asset delivery and payment tracking, it's a top tool for influencers looking to monetize their work.

"We're thrilled to see one of our top platform partners, #paid, expanding cross-platform reach with YouTube creator integration," said Susan Lee, SVP of Marketing & Brand Partnerships at Underscore Talent. "At Underscore Talent, we're always looking for new ways to help our creators connect with the right brand opportunities, and this move paves the way for even more impactful collaborations across some of our most highly engaged creators. #paid continues to lead the way in empowering creators and delivering measurable results for brands."

For more information, please visit hashtagpaid .

About #paid

#paid is a creator marketing platform situated at the nexus of brand and creator collaboration. The company powers the campaigns of Fortune 500 brands who leverage the platform to activate creators for growth. #paid is building the go-to platform that fuels content creation and distribution for brands globally, while providing creators with an unparalleled environment to do what they love - create. For more information, visit hashtagpaid.

SOURCE #Paid

