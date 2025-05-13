Cannabidiol Market To Hit $22.05 Billion By 2030 At CAGR 15.8% - Grand View Research, Inc.
SAN FRANCISCO, May 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The global cannabidiol market size is expected to reach USD 22.05 billion by 2030, according to a new study by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 15.8% from 2025 to 2030. Changing consumer attitudes towards CBD products, shifting public opinion, and growing recognition of the health benefits of cannabidiol are some of the main factors contributing to the market's growth. The cannabis Sativa plant contains more than 80 cannabinoids, but cannabidiol is the most widely used for medical purposes because of its lack of psychoactive effects. It is primarily obtained from hemp due to its high CBD content.
There is a high demand for various CBD-infused products, such as beauty products, cannabis oil, beverages, gummies, capsules, etc. CBD can enter the human body through different means, including vaping, smoking, and through the skin. In the U.S., where cannabis is legal, CBD is utilized to produce personal care products and medical drugs. Legalizing cannabis-based products has opened up significant opportunities for various end-use industries to expand their product offerings.
Request a free sample copy or view report summary: Cannabidiol Market
Major players in the industry are focused on introducing CBD-infused products. Companies are exploring opportunities in international markets as the demand for CBD grows globally. Furthermore, they are investing in research and development to enhance the effectiveness and efficiency of their products, as well as to expand their offerings. The players are introducing new and innovative products, such as edibles, topicals, and beverages, to cater to the growing demand. For instance, in May 2022, Medical Marijuana, Inc. announced the launch of a pharma subsidiary in Brazil named "HM Pharma" to expand its access to CBD products in pharmacies.
Cannabidiol Market Report Highlights:
-
North America accounts for the largest with a market share of 86.7% in 2024 owing to the presence of major manufacturers, and approval of the U.S. Farm Bill are some of the major factors driving the growth of the region.
Hemp-derived CBD dominated the market in 2024, with a market share owing to its higher purity and potential health benefits.
B2B segment accounts for the largest market share in 2024 owing to increasing demand and a rising number of businesses using cannabidiol as raw materials.
In 2023, the pharmaceuticals segment accounted for the largest market share in the end-use market owing to rising use of cannabis derivate for various medical conditions.
Read full market research report on Cannabidiol Market with TOC - Cannabidiol Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Source Type (Hemp, Marijuana), By Sales Type (B2B, B2C), By End-use (Medical, Personal Use), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2025 - 2030
Cannabidiol Market Segmentation
Grand View Research has segmented the global cannabidiol market based on source type, sales type, end-use, and region:
Cannabidiol (CBD) Market - Source Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2030)
-
Hemp
Marijuana
Cannabidiol (CBD) Market - Sales Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2030)
-
B2B
-
By End-use
-
Pharmaceuticals
Wellness
-
Food & Beverages
Personal Care & Cosmetics
Nutraceuticals
Others
-
B2C
-
By Sales Channel
-
Hospital Pharmacies
Online
Retail Stores
-
By End-use
-
Medical
-
Chronic Pain
Mental Disorders
Cancer
Others
Cannabidiol (CBD) Market - End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2030)
-
Medical
-
Chronic Pain
Mental Disorders
Cancer
Others
-
Food & Beverages
Personal Care & Cosmetics
Nutraceuticals
Others
Cannabidiol (CBD) Market - Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2030)
-
North America
-
U.S.
Canada
-
U.K.
Germany
Netherlands
Switzerland
Italy
France
Poland
Czech Republic
Croatia
-
China
India
South Korea
Japan
New Zealand
Australia
-
Argentina
Brazil
Mexico
Colombia
Uruguay
Chile
-
Israel
South Africa
List of Key Players in the Cannabidiol Market
-
ENDOCA
Cannoid, LLC
Medical Marijuana, Inc.
Folium Europe B.V.
Canopy Growth Corporation
Elixinol
NuLeaf Naturals, LLC
Isodiol International, Inc.
PharmaHemp
The Cronos Group
Check out more related studies published by Grand View Research:
-
U.S. Cannabinoids Market - The U.S. cannabinoids market size is expected to reach USD 60.36 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 15.3% from 2023 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The increasing number of consumers opting for isolated cannabinoid products aided by growing clinical studies to understand and expand applications associated with cannabinoids is driving the growth of the overall market in the U.S.
Latin America And Caribbean Hemp-Derived Cannabidiol Market - The Latin America and Caribbean hemp-derived cannabidiol market size is estimated to reach USD 524.39 million by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 18.4% from 2025 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The LATAM and Caribbean regions have a huge potential to become the leader in hemp and cannabidiol space owing to the vast agriculture industry, low labor, and construction costs.
North America Hemp-derived Cannabidiol Market - The North America hemp-derived cannabidiol market size is expected to reach USD 3.1 billion by 2030. It is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.5% over the forecast period, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Growing awareness and adoption of cannabidiol (CBD) for various health conditions are the key factors driving the growth of this market.
Mexico Hemp CBD Market - The Mexico hemp CBD market size is projected to reach USD 74.3 million by 2030, expanding at a revenue-based CAGR of 26.1% from 2023 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The recent approval by the Mexico government for the usage of medical cannabis and cannabidiol-derived products containing less than 1% Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) is driving the market.
Browse Horizon Databook on Cannabidiol Market – Global Cannabidiol Market Size & Outlook
About Grand View Research
Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research Helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.
Explore Horizon Databook – The world's most expansive market intelligence platform developed by Grand View Research. Gain insights from 30K+ Global & Regional Reports, 120K+ Country Reports, 1.2M+ Market Statistics, 200K+ Company Profiles, and 5 business solutions encompassing ESG and Sustainability Consulting, Procurement Intelligence, Pricing Index and Analysis, and Consumer Analytics.
Contact:
Sherry James
Corporate Sales Specialist, USA
Grand View Research, Inc.
Phone: 1-415-349-0058
Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519
Email: [email protected]
Web:
Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter
Blog -
Logo:
SOURCE Grand View Research, Inc.WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment