Cannabidiol Market To Hit $22.05 Billion By 2030 At CAGR 15.8% - Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, May 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The global cannabidiol market size is expected to reach USD 22.05 billion by 2030, according to a new study by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 15.8% from 2025 to 2030. Changing consumer attitudes towards CBD products, shifting public opinion, and growing recognition of the health benefits of cannabidiol are some of the main factors contributing to the market's growth. The cannabis Sativa plant contains more than 80 cannabinoids, but cannabidiol is the most widely used for medical purposes because of its lack of psychoactive effects. It is primarily obtained from hemp due to its high CBD content.

There is a high demand for various CBD-infused products, such as beauty products, cannabis oil, beverages, gummies, capsules, etc. CBD can enter the human body through different means, including vaping, smoking, and through the skin. In the U.S., where cannabis is legal, CBD is utilized to produce personal care products and medical drugs. Legalizing cannabis-based products has opened up significant opportunities for various end-use industries to expand their product offerings.

Major players in the industry are focused on introducing CBD-infused products. Companies are exploring opportunities in international markets as the demand for CBD grows globally. Furthermore, they are investing in research and development to enhance the effectiveness and efficiency of their products, as well as to expand their offerings. The players are introducing new and innovative products, such as edibles, topicals, and beverages, to cater to the growing demand. For instance, in May 2022, Medical Marijuana, Inc. announced the launch of a pharma subsidiary in Brazil named "HM Pharma" to expand its access to CBD products in pharmacies.

Cannabidiol Market Report Highlights:



North America accounts for the largest with a market share of 86.7% in 2024 owing to the presence of major manufacturers, and approval of the U.S. Farm Bill are some of the major factors driving the growth of the region.

Hemp-derived CBD dominated the market in 2024, with a market share owing to its higher purity and potential health benefits.

B2B segment accounts for the largest market share in 2024 owing to increasing demand and a rising number of businesses using cannabidiol as raw materials. In 2023, the pharmaceuticals segment accounted for the largest market share in the end-use market owing to rising use of cannabis derivate for various medical conditions.

Cannabidiol Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global cannabidiol market based on source type, sales type, end-use, and region:

Cannabidiol (CBD) Market - Source Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2030)



Hemp Marijuana

Cannabidiol (CBD) Market - Sales Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2030)



B2B



By End-use





Pharmaceuticals





Wellness







Food & Beverages







Personal Care & Cosmetics







Nutraceuticals Others



B2C



By Sales Channel





Hospital Pharmacies





Online Retail Stores







By End-use





Medical







Chronic Pain







Mental Disorders







Cancer





Others Personal Use

Cannabidiol (CBD) Market - End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2030)



Medical



Chronic Pain



Mental Disorders



Cancer

Others

Personal Use

Pharmaceuticals

Wellness



Food & Beverages



Personal Care & Cosmetics



Nutraceuticals Others

Cannabidiol (CBD) Market - Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2030)



North America



U.S.

Canada

Europe



U.K.



Germany



Netherlands



Switzerland



Italy



France



Poland



Czech Republic

Croatia

Asia Pacific



China



India



South Korea



Japan



New Zealand

Australia

Latin America



Argentina



Brazil



Mexico



Colombia



Uruguay

Chile

Middle East & Africa (MEA)



Israel South Africa

List of Key Players in the Cannabidiol Market



ENDOCA

Cannoid, LLC

Medical Marijuana, Inc.

Folium Europe B.V.

Canopy Growth Corporation

Elixinol

NuLeaf Naturals, LLC

Isodiol International, Inc.

PharmaHemp The Cronos Group

