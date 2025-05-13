RWE Breaks Ground On Second Solar Farm In Ohio, Creating Jobs And Economic Opportunities In Licking County

MENAFN - PR Newswire) RWE's investment in Union Ridge during the project's construction phase will produce an estimated $68 million in new local economic activity for Licking County. This includes the direct employment of about 280 workers onsite at peak construction and associated wages and benefits, as well as increased purchases of local goods and services and local sales tax payments.

RWE's Union Ridge project underscores our commitment to fostering economic growth and job creation across America

RWE and construction partner MasTec Renewables aim to leverage Ohio's strong craft union workforce for the construction phase of the project. The companies are collaborating with the Laborers' International Union of North America, International Union of Operating Engineers and International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers local halls in Licking County and across the state to hire skilled union laborers, operators and electricians to construct this utility-scale solar project.

Kevin Kroll, Chief Operating Officer, RWE Clean Energy: "Our Union Ridge project is an example of how we partner with leading American companies to bring job growth and critical economic activity to communities across America with our homegrown energy. Through our partnership with MasTec, we are helping to create new employment opportunities for Licking County residents and support Ohio's current and future skilled labor workforce."

Mike Flynn, Senior Vice President - Operations, MasTec Renewables: "Our partnership with RWE on the Union Ridge Solar project showcases MasTec's dedication to sparking local economic growth and strengthening workforce development. By harnessing Ohio's talented labor pool, we're doing more than constructing a solar farm; we're investing in the community's future. This collaboration will generate hundreds of jobs for Licking County residents, spanning roles from skilled laborers to utility electricians and solar panel assemblers. We're proud to work alongside RWE in driving the clean energy transition while simultaneously bolstering local economies and providing valuable career opportunities for Ohioans."

John Wieland, Chief Development Officer, LRE (Leeward Renewable Energy): "LRE is proud to have fostered partnerships with C-TEC and local IBEW groups to collaboratively develop and establish the skilled training course in Licking County, through developing curriculum materials, donating First Solar modules, and other sponsorship contributions. We look forward to this Union Ridge Solar program paving the way for future generations all across Ohio to find good-paying careers in renewable energy."

RWE currently owns and operates about 400 MW of wind and solar assets across Ohio. Union Ridge will bring RWE's total operating capacity in the state to nearly 500 MW - capable of generating enough electricity to power more than 118,000 average homes annually.

Investing in Ohio Communities

RWE's Union Ridge project underscores RWE's commitment to fostering economic growth in local communities across Ohio. Once in operation, the project will provide more than $35 million in tax revenue over its 40-year lifespan to support the Southwest Licking Local School District, Harrison Township and other jurisdictions in Licking County.

Notably, RWE is continuing LRE's previously established partnership with the Career and Technology Education Centers of Licking County (C-TEC) Postsecondary Education Center to help build Ohio's future energy workforce through support for a joint educational and career training program. The Solar Energy Training Course trains students in the assembly, mounting and maintenance of solar arrays used on utility-scale solar facilities in Ohio.

For more information, visit href="" rel="nofollow" rw .

For further inquiries:

Patricia Kakridas

Sr. Manager, Media & Public Relations

Corporate Communications

RWE Clean Energy

M + 619-753-5206

E [email protected]

RWE in the U.S.

Through its subsidiary RWE Clean Energy, RWE is the third largest renewable energy company in the United States, with a presence in most U.S. states from coast to coast. RWE's team of about 2,000 employees in the U.S. stands ready to help meet the nation's growing energy needs. With its homegrown and fastest-to-market product, RWE supports the goal of American Energy dominance and independence. To that end, RWE Clean Energy is committed to increasing its already strong asset base of over 10 gigawatts of operating wind, solar and battery projects, focusing on providing high-quality jobs. RWE invests in local and rural communities while strengthening domestic manufacturing supporting the renaissance of American industry. This is complemented by RWE's energy trading business. RWE is also a major offtaker of American liquified natural gas (LNG).

As an energy company with a successful history spanning more than 125 years, RWE has an extensive knowledge of the energy markets and an excellent expertise in all major power generation and storage technologies, from nuclear, coal and gas to hydro, batteries, wind and solar.

