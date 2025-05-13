Lawsuit For Investors In Shares Of Pacira Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: PCRX) Announced By The Shareholders Foundation

SAN DIEGO, May 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Shareholders Foundation, Inc. announces that a lawsuit is pending for certain investors in shares of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: PCRX ).

Investors who purchased shares of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: PCRX ) prior to August 2023 and continue to hold any of thoseNASDAQ: PCRX shares also have certain options and contact the Shareholders Foundation at [email protected] or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.

On January 13, 2025, aNASDAQ: PCRX investor filed a lawsuit against Pacira BioSciences, Inc. over alleged violations of securities laws. The plaintiff alleged that the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that defendants created the false impression that Pacira had sufficient patent protections on Exparel, and as such, the ability to expand the marketing, production, and sales of Exparel, which Pacira stated was critical to its future growth and revenue, that Pacira knew that the '495 patent was not as protective as Pacira publicly touted because on June 6, 2023, the United States District Court for the District of New Jersey issued a ruling in eVenus Pharmaceutical Laboratories, Inc.'s favor regarding claims construction in another case filed by Pacira in a failed attempt to protect Exparel, and that therefore, when the '495 patent was invalidated in another case Pacira filed against eVenus, investors and analysts alike were shocked by the concerning news that Exparel, which accounts for approximately 80% of Pacira's revenue, did not have sufficient patent protection to prevent another company from producing a generic during the life of the patent.

Those who purchased shares of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: PCRX ) should contact the Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

CONTACT:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Michael Daniels

+1 (858) 779-1554

[email protected]

3111 Camino Del Rio North

Suite 423

San Diego, CA 92108

The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is a professional portfolio legal monitoring and a settlement claim filing service, which does research related to shareholder issues and informs investors of securities class actions, settlements, judgments, and other legal related news to the stock/financial market. The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is not a law firm. Any referenced cases, investigations, and/or settlements are not filed/initiated/reached and/or are not related to Shareholders Foundation. The information is only provided as a public service. It is not intended as legal advice and should not be relied upon.

SOURCE Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED