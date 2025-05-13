Boat Sails Market Size To Surpass USD 1.10 Billion By 2031 With CAGR Of 6.3% | The Insight Partners

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The report runs an in-depth analysis of market trends, key players, and future opportunities. Types of boat sails include mainsail and headsail, and downwind and lightwind sails. Boat sails manufacturers procure boat sails materials from raw material supplier and process further to develop the final product.

US & Canada, May 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new comprehensive report from The Insight Partners, the global boat sails market is observing significant growth owing to the rising popularity of recreational boating and growth in marine tourism.

The report from The Insight Partners, therefore, provides several stakeholders-including raw material providers, manufacturers, and end users-with valuable insights into how to successfully navigate this evolving market landscape and unlock new opportunities. The key players operating in the boat sails market include North Sails (North Technology Group), Quantum Sails, Doyle Sails, OneSails, HydeSails, Elvstrom Sails AS, Ullman Sails, Rolly Tasker Sails, Wilfer Sails, and Lee Sails.









Overview of Report Findings

Market Growth 1. : The boat sails market size is projected to reach US$ 680.12 million by 2031 from US$ 1108.49 million in 2023. The market is expected to register a CAGR of 6.3% during 2023–2031. The growing popularity of recreational boating, particularly sailing, is one of the primary drivers of increased demand for boat sails. As more people learn about sailing through various channels such as sailing schools, yacht clubs, and social media, they are more likely to invest in boats and need sails for both leisure and sport, which contributes to the market growth. As the global boating market expands, more new boats are sold. Each new boat requires a set of sails. The demand for sails is thus directly proportional to the increase in new boat ownership. The rising disposable income, particularly in emerging markets, allows more people and families to afford recreational boating, such as the purchase of sailboats. As more people can afford to own boats, the demand for new and replacement sails increases.



2. Rising Popularity of Recreational Boating: The rising popularity of recreational boating, particularly among millennials and high-net-worth individuals, is driving substantial growth in the global boat sails market. As leisure boating continues to gain traction, driven by factors such as increasing urbanization and a growing focus on outdoor activities, more consumers are investing in premium boating experiences. This shift is creating a robust demand for advanced boat sails, which are not only seen as performance-enhancing tools but also as key elements of boat aesthetics. For instance, in June 2024, according to a Coast Guard survey, 26.5% of the US population, or ~84.5 million people, participated in recreational boating. This included 11.9% of households, or ~14.5 million, that owned boats. As recreational boating becomes more popular, the number of boats on the water increases. According to the National Marine Manufacturers Association (NMMA), sailboat production in North America increased by ~3% in 2022, reaching 2,710 units compared to the previous year. Both new boat owners and those upgrading their vessels require sails, which directly drives boat sails market growth.



3. Growing Demand for Sustainable Sailing Materials: The growing demand for sustainable and eco-friendly sailing material is rapidly transforming the global boat sails market, driven by an increase in environmental awareness and a shift in consumer preferences toward more sustainable sailing material choices. Sails are predominantly made from new plastics, chemicals, and virgin fibers, but some latest developments may help address sustainability that leads to the development of eco-friendly sails. Key firms operating in the boat sail market are taking steps toward eco-friendly sail materials. North Sails and UK Sails use recycled materials in their sail production. Depending on the requirements, recycled foils, fibers, or yarns are used to reduce CO2 emissions in sail manufacturing. A few market players are focused on solutions for high-standard laminate sails using greener tech. OneSails manufactures sails that can be broken down for recycling after use, while Elvstrom provides an EKKO line of laminate sails made entirely of recycled materials.



4. Geographical Insights: In 2023, North America led the market with a substantial revenue share, followed by Europe and Asia Pacific. Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



Market Segmentation



Based on type, the boat sails market is divided into mainsail and headsail, and specialty or downwind and light wind sail. The mainsail and headsail segment held the largest share of the market in 2023.

Based on application, the boat sails market is segmented into cruising and racing. The cruising segment dominated the market in 2023. The boat sails marketis segmented into five major regions: North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East & Africa, and South America.



Competitive Strategy and Development



Key Players: A few major companies operating in the boat sails market include North Sails (North Technology Group), Quantum Sails, Doyle Sails, OneSails, HydeSails, Elvstrom Sails AS, Ullman Sails, Rolly Tasker Sails, Wilfer Sails, and Lee Sails. Trending Topics: Marine Tourism Market

Global Headlines on Boat Sails



" North Sails Apparel entered a partnership as an official clothing supplier to the Royal Ocean Racing Club."

"Doyle Sails announced that it had been selected as the sailmaker for the new MC75, a high-performance multihull that offers spacious living and exceptional sailing performance at under 24 meters. The Doyle Sails Solent team has collaborated closely with the owner, Giles Redpath, to choose sails that offer unmatched durability and ease of handling for cruising." "Quantum Sails Hamble announced it move to a new 220 square metre loft facility at Hamble Yacht Services. This new location marks a significant milestone for Quantum Sails Hamble, establishing the largest sail loft with direct access to the Solent. The expanded space and prime location will enhance its service capabilities, allowing us to serve its customers better and efficiently handle larger sails"



Conclusion

Asia Pacific is projected to register a highest CAGR from 2023 to 2031. The APAC boat sails market is segmented into Australia, India, China, Japan, South Korea, and the Rest of APAC. The region is emerging as a key player in the global boat sails market. As the region's economies, particularly China and India, continue to grow, there is a rising interest in recreational boating and sailing activities, which is driving the demand for boat sails. Moreover, the rapid economic development and ongoing urbanization are driving the economic growth within Asia Pacific.





