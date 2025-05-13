Vaidio Helps Cities Tackle Safety, Congestion Issues With Vision AI

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Launches Vaidio City to transform city cameras into intelligent traffic and public safety tools

STAMFORD, Conn., May 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vision AI leader Vaidio today announced the launch of its next-generation offering for cities, including transportation networks, schools, police departments and stadiums. Vaidio City transforms existing cameras into intelligent traffic optimization and public safety tools, bringing unmatched accuracy, seamless integration, and dramatically reduced resource requirements to urban infrastructure management. Notably, Vaidio is the first AI platform to directly analyze traffic light states using camera data across multiple camera angles, creating more detailed insight into traffic patterns than previously possible. Vaidio City enables urban planners to make optimal use of taxpayer dollars, by pinpointing the most urgent investments and allocating resources to most impactful improvements.

Cities, suburbs and towns often face operational challenges with traffic flow, pedestrian safety and security at their largest public venues, as well as the high costs associated with security monitoring. Traditional solutions to this problem require costly sensor upgrades or purchase of new smart traffic signals. As a result, cities haven't fully leveraged their existing camera infrastructure for comprehensive traffic management and public safety initiatives. Vaidio City delivers a range of advanced capabilities all while reducing costs by up to 75%, by running on existing camera infrastructure and requiring no new hardware.

Vaidio's Vision AI platform opens new frontiers by embedding agentic and generative intelligence across the platform to remove the manual hurdles that have traditionally prevented cities from fully leveraging visual intelligence across their operations. Vaidio City offers a comprehensive suite of intelligent tools by leveraging existing camera infrastructure and seamlessly integrating with existing video management systems (VMS), traffic management software, and public sector data platforms. It provides smart traffic and pedestrian monitoring, transforming any standard camera into an intelligent sensor capable of tracking both vehicular and pedestrian activity. Vaidio is the first AI platform to directly analyze traffic light states using camera data across multiple camera angles, which when combined with accurate vehicle and pedestrian counting capabilities, enables cities to gain granular insights for enhanced traffic flow analysis and urban planning. This wealth of data and insights supports data-driven planning and infrastructure upgrades, empowering cities to make informed decisions based on both real-time and historical analytics.

Vaidio City also features robust incident and violation detection, capable of identifying events such as crashes, red-light running, and jaywalking in real time. Its license plate recognition and forensic search capabilities allow for efficient vehicle tracking and expedited investigations. Real-time alerts and visual heatmaps provide immediate notifications for critical events and offer visual representations of traffic and pedestrian density, allowing for swift responses to developing situations.

“HPE, Vaidio and public CIOs across the country share a vision of creating smarter, safer, and more sustainable cities through the power of AI,” said Robin Braun, vice president for AI business development, Hybrid Cloud at Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE).“By working together to harness the full potential of existing cameras and advanced AI Engines, we are empowering communities to make data-driven decisions that improve safety, efficiency, and quality of life for everyone.”

Partnering for Public Safety

The City of Dubuque, Iowa collaborated with Vaidio partner Milestone Systems to implement an innovative approach to traffic management and public safety. Dubuque faced challenges in maximizing the potential of its existing video data due to the time-consuming and inefficient nature of manual analysis. To address this, Milestone facilitated a public-private partnership with Vaidio, which was selected for its ability to support a wide variety of analytics on the city's existing cameras and deliver fast forensic search.

By leveraging Dubuque's existing video management software (VMS) infrastructure from Milestone, the city has deployed Vaidio's AI Vision platform to gain valuable insights from its extensive network of over 1,300 cameras.

The integration of Vaidio's AI-powered analytics with Milestone's XProtect VMS provides Dubuque with real-time insights into traffic patterns, incidents, and anomalies. Dubuque is able to leverage automated traffic counting and classification as well as pedestrian and cyclist tracking to understand all types of traffic patterns. This data powers signal timing optimization to reduce congestion, including dynamic adjustments based on real-time conditions.

Dubuque anticipates a quantifiable reduction in average travel times, a corresponding reduction in vehicle emissions, and improved safety with potentially reduced emergency response times. Notably, the system has already identified a wrong-way driver, allowing for police intervention. The solution is also expected to be cost-effective by leveraging existing infrastructure and reducing manual analysis costs.

"If we can improve traffic flow even by a minute or two on one of our main corridors, that adds up to a lot of time saved for citizens, especially when you multiply it across 50,000 vehicles a day," said Dave Ness, Traffic Engineer for the City of Dubuque. "What we're seeing goes beyond just saving time - it's about creating a safer, more efficient, and more sustainable city for all our residents."

"Most cities are grappling with traffic congestion and the need to improve pedestrian safety while managing budgets effectively," said Marshall Tyler, CEO of Vaidio. "Vaidio City unlocks the potential of their existing camera infrastructure to deliver actionable insights for traffic optimization and public safety, ultimately creating safer, smarter, and more efficient urban environments. This expansion into the public sector aligns perfectly with our mission to create safer, smarter, and more effective environments through flexible, real-time video analytics."

About Vaidio

Vaidio transforms conventional video into a vital source of intelligence in applications spanning real-time monitoring and alerting, video search, and business intelligence. Vaidio's uniquely resource-efficient solution is used widely to enhance public safety, protect assets, plan investments, and optimize operations-all with significantly lower total cost of ownership. Previously known as IronYun, the company is recognized by IDC as a 'Major Player' in video analytics. The Vaidio Platform won SIA New Product Showcase awards in 2019, 2020, 2021, 2023 for Mobile Applications, Commercial Monitoring, Video Analytics, Loss Prevention and in 2024 and 2025 for Best New Product Overall. Vaidio is field-proven to maximize accuracy, performance and cost effectiveness across the industry's broadest array of analytics functions. The Vaidio Platform is deployed across cameras for government, healthcare, education, retail, transit, and enterprise customers worldwide. Vaidio is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut, USA.

