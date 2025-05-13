Promx To Host Webinars On Productivity Suite For New And Experienced Users

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) NUREMBERG, GERMANY, May 13, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- proMX will host two upcoming webinars focused on the proMX 365 Productivity Suite, a set of apps built to make project work more productive, as well as complement and enhance the features of Dynamics 365 Project Operations.The proMX 365 Productivity Suite includes:. proMX 365 Core – customizable tools for tailored project management. proMX 365 Project Portfolio Management – enhances project performance and resource utilization. proMX 365 Time Tracking – enhances time and expense tracking. proMX 365 Mobile Time Tracking – Outlook integration, mobile access and organized task overviews. proMX 365 Absence Management – streamlines absence management with automated trackingThe webinars will give a full overview of how each tool works, how they fit together to support the daily work of teams, and how to manage and deliver projects successfully. Each free 60-minute session will feature speaker Rudy Vanhille, Global Product Director at proMX.For current users of proMX tools: This session will focus on getting more from the Productivity Suite by covering basic and advanced features to help teams use these tools more effectively.For teams exploring new solutions: This session will introduce the full suite and explain how the apps improve project portfolio management, resource planning, tracking, and more.Both webinars will include demos, a Q&A session and examples of how the tools work in real business settings.Dates and registration links will be announced soon. To stay updated, visit our event site or follow proMX on LinkedIn .

