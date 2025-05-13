Cameron Harrison Joins Verti Commercial Real Estate As Senior Director

Cam Harrison | Senior Director, Verti CRE

- Chris Homan, CEO of Verti CRE

COLUMBUS, OH, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Verti Commercial Real Estate, the brokerage transforming the real estate industry through innovation and client-first strategy, proudly welcomes Cameron Harrison as its newest Senior Director.

With four years of experience in multifamily real estate, Harrison brings a sharp investment mindset and high-performance energy to Verti's growing brokerage team. He has built a reputation for sourcing off-market deals, guiding complex multifamily sales, and delivering results that exceed client expectations. His addition reflects Verti's growing national footprint, with talent and transactions expanding across the Midwest and Sunbelt.

“Cameron represents the type of next-generation talent we are proud to attract at Verti,” said Chris Homan, CEO of Verti CRE .“His hustle, investment fluency, and passion for the multifamily space are the perfect match for our culture and our clients.”

Harrison began his real estate career in 2021 and quickly developed a focus on multifamily investment sales, gaining experience across multiple brokerages. From purchasing his first duplex at age 20 to closing multimillion-dollar transactions, Harrison blends initiative, strategy, and grit.

“What excites me about Verti is how passionate everyone is about doing their job; that energy is contagious,” said Harrison.“I'm eager to be part of a team that's aligned, forward-thinking, and deeply committed to growth.”

Harrison's addition reinforces Verti's commitment to empowering advisors with the training, tools, and support to grow market share and drive results in the commercial multifamily space.

For more information about Cameron Harrison and Verti Commercial Real Estate, visit .

About Verti Commercial Real Estate

Verti Commercial Real Estate is a next-generation brokerage disrupting the industry with cutting-edge lead generation systems, unparalleled broker support, and innovative solutions. With a client- and employee-centric approach, Verti is committed to redefining commercial real estate through integrity, innovation, and collaboration. By leveraging technology and fostering a people-first culture, Verti empowers brokers and clients to achieve their goals in an ever-changing market.

Jessica Dunkley, Associate Director of Marketing & Operation

Verti Commercial Real Estate

+1 614-812-8992

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.