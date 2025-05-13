Wilshire Agency Highlights Commitment To Quality In Los Angeles Household Staffing

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Wilshire Agency, a premier domestic staffing firm based in Los Angeles, is setting a new standard in household staffing by delivering discreet, highly curated domestic placements tailored to the needs of high-net-worth families. Specializing in roles ranging from estate managers and personal chefs to family assistants and executive housekeepers, Wilshire Agency ensures that every placement supports the long-term success and harmony of the home.With over two decades of industry experience, founder Katie Provinziano brings a deep understanding of the complexities involved in managing modern households.“Our mission is to create teams that not only function seamlessly but elevate the lifestyle of every client we serve,” says Katie.Why Families Trust Wilshire Agency:- Ultra-selective vetting: Fewer than 4% of applicants make it through the agency's rigorous 10-point screening process.- Discreet & confidential: Trusted by high-profile families and staffed by a team with luxury service experience.- Custom matches: Candidates are selected not just for skills, but for alignment with each household's personality and values.- Full-spectrum staffing: From live-in estate managers and butlers to chefs and meal prep teams, Wilshire covers it all.- Ongoing support: Clients receive hands-on guidance from search to placement, contract negotiation, and beyond.Wilshire Agency's reputation as a trusted name in Los Angeles household staffing is built on a foundation of excellence, discretion, and long-term relationship-building.Whether you're building a full household team or hiring a dedicated service, Wilshire Agency is your partner in finding exceptional talent.Visit to schedule a private consultation or explore staffing options tailored to your household.About Wilshire AgencyWilshire Agency is a premier Los Angeles household staff agency founded by the team behind Westside Nannies, one of the nation's most respected nanny agencies. Offering a full spectrum of household staffing solutions, Wilshire Agency is dedicated to matching exceptional domestic professionals with families in need of top-tier support.

