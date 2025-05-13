California Black Women's Health Project To Honor Actress And Advocate Yvette Nicole Brown At Women Who Dared

Yvette Nicole Brown - Women Who Dared Honoree

CABWHP concludes 30th anniversary celebrations by honoring the legacy of Black women past and present at the annual Women Who Dared awards

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- California Black Women's Health Project (CABWHP) is proud to announce that acclaimed actress, producer, and advocate Yvette Nicole Brown will be honored at this year's Women Who Dared brunch and awards ceremony on Sunday, May 18th, 2025, at the SLS Hotel Beverly Hills. The event, themed“Rooted in Care & Truth: Nurturing Black Women's Wellness,” will celebrate the visionary leadership and everyday bravery of Black women like Yvette who have made a lasting impact in their communities.

Brown's unwavering commitment to caregiving, mental health advocacy and uplifting Black women's narratives exemplifies the spirit of this celebration. Over the past decade, Brown has been a dedicated caregiver to her father, who was diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease. Her personal journey through the challenges of caregiving led her to become a vocal advocate for others in similar roles. Recognizing the need for support and community, she launched the podcast Squeezed in partnership with Lemonada Media and the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation. This seven-part series delves into the complexities of caregiving across America, spotlighting the daily experiences of caregivers and emphasizing the importance of self-care and support systems.

Beyond her advocacy in caregiving, Brown uses her platform to address mental health and wellbeing within the Black community. Her storytelling fosters a deeper understanding of the unique challenges faced by Black women and highlights the importance of representation. Brown's contributions have not gone unnoticed. She was recently celebrated at the 2025 ESSENCE Black Women in Hollywood Awards, acknowledging her influence and dedication to uplifting Black voices in the entertainment industry.

“Yvette Nicole Brown embodies the essence of a woman who dares. Her dedication to caregiving, her candid discussions about mental health, and her commitment to telling authentic Black stories make her a beacon of hope and strength. We are incredibly honored to recognize her contributions and celebrate her at Women Who Dared,” said Sonya Young Aadam, CEO of California Black Women's Health Project.

"To be honored by the California Black Women's Health Project at the Women Who Dared celebration is deeply humbling. This moment belongs to more than just me-it's for every Black woman who dares to care, who shows up for her family, her community and herself-even when the world overlooks and undervalues her contributions. Through our light, our stories, our advocacy and our love, we create change. This honor is a reminder that care is powerful, and what we carry-seen or unseen-deserves reverence and recognition," said Yvette Nicole Brown.

Yvette Nicole Brown is one of four incredible honorees being highlighted at Women Who Dared 2025. To learn more about the event, purchase tickets, or explore sponsorship opportunities, visit or contact our event organizer, Brianna Holmes, at ....

About California Black Women's Health Project

​For over 30 years, California Black Women's Health Project (CABWHP) has been the only statewide, non-profit organization that is solely committed to ​improving the health of Black women and girls through advocacy, education, outreach, and policy. We believe a healthier future is possible when women are empowered to make choices in an environment where equitable access and health justice are community priorities.

