Thrive In 2025: Free Virtual Event By Tony Robbins & Dean Graziosi Empowers Knowledge Entrepreneurs

Tony Robbins and Dean Graziosi have announced the launch of Thrive in 2025

Free virtual business Thrive in 2025 event with Tony Robbins and Dean Graziosi teaches how to turn skills into income in the creator and Knowledge Economy.

- Tony RobbinsNY, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Tony Robbins and Dean Graziosi have announced the launch of Thrive in 2025, a free, three-day live virtual event taking place May 15–17, 2025. Designed for individuals seeking new paths to income and fulfillment, the event provides practical strategies for turning skills and life experience into scalable, knowledge-based businesses.==> Click Here to Register for Free (limited tickets available)Hosted entirely online, Thrive in 2025 aims to equip participants with tools to succeed in the growing Knowledge Economy. The event includes hands-on training, expert-led sessions, and real-world case studies, all focused on helping attendees identify their unique value and build a business around it.What Is the Thrive in 2025 Event?Thrive in 2025 is structured to provide more than motivation. Over three days, participants will explore how to:- Discover and package their knowledge or story into a product or service- Overcome imposter syndrome and build confidence- Attract clients and grow an audience without prior experience- Take action through step-by-step systems designed for implementationThe sessions are interactive, with real-time exercises and downloadable resources that allow attendees to immediately begin applying what they learn.The Rise of the Knowledge EconomyThe global economy is shifting rapidly. The Knowledge Economy-where people earn income by sharing what they know-is expanding. According to Forbes, the global e-learning market is expected to surpass $375 billion by 2026. In addition, more than 60% of consumers now prefer learning from relatable online educators rather than through traditional channels."This event is about empowering people to step into the new economy," said Dean Graziosi. "If you've ever helped someone learn a skill, solve a problem, or understand a concept, you already have something valuable to offer."Meet the HostsTony Robbins is an internationally known business strategist, author, and motivational speaker. With a career spanning more than four decades, he has helped millions improve their performance, mindset, and leadership skills.Dean Graziosi is a multiple New York Times bestselling author and successful entrepreneur known for his work in personal development and education. He has spent over 25 years helping individuals simplify complex ideas and apply them to real-world challenges.Together, Robbins and Graziosi bring complementary expertise in peak performance and practical entrepreneurship, making the Thrive in 2025 Event both inspiring and results-driven.Additional Featured SpeakersThe speaker lineup includes thought leaders and practitioners from various disciplines:- Matthew McConaughey: Actor and author, discussing alignment and purpose- Jay Shetty: Mindset expert and podcaster, focused on clarity and service- Lisa Nichols: Motivational speaker, teaching confidence and communication- Radhi Devlukia: Entrepreneur and wellness advocate- Gary Brecka: Health expert, presenting on energy and productivity- Jillian Turecki: Relationship coach, emphasizing emotional resilienceThese featured speakers bring a diverse range of expertise to the event, offering insights that extend beyond traditional business training. Their sessions will explore mindset, well-being, communication, and personal alignment-key elements that support sustainable success in both life and entrepreneurship.Daily Agenda- Day 1 focuses on clarity-identifying what participants can offer and who they can help. By the end of the day, attendees will outline their first offer.- Day 2 introduces the Y.E.S. Method, a framework for ethically presenting offers and generating revenue.- Day 3 is implementation-focused, guiding attendees in mapping their next steps and creating sustainable action plans.Who Should Attend?The event is designed for a broad range of individuals, including:- Professionals seeking a career shift- Educators, service providers, and freelancers- Parents, caregivers, and community leaders- Anyone exploring new income opportunities without needing prior business experienceParticipants will leave with practical tools and a clear direction for building an offer-based business from their existing knowledge.Event Details- Event Name: Thrive in 2025- Dates: May 15 – 17, 2025- Time: 11 AM PT / 2 PM ET daily- Location: Online (virtual access)- ACCESS LINK: Free registration is available at Thrive in 2025 official event websiteCost: Free general admissionRegistered attendees receive access to live sessions, replays (limited time), a downloadable workbook, and a private community for peer support.Why This Event Matters NowWith economic uncertainty, increased digital adoption, and more people seeking flexible income paths, Thrive in 2025 arrives at a critical time. It reflects the growing demand for alternative learning, self-reliance, and entrepreneurship built around authenticity and service."The path to success is to take massive, determined action," said Tony Robbins. "When you decide to serve others with what you know and take consistent steps forward, that's when transformation and true wealth begin."Registration and AccessGeneral admission to Thrive in 2025 is free. Interested individuals can register online at [insert official registration link]. After signing up, attendees will receive instructions via email and access to pre-event materials.Optional VIP upgrades are also available for those seeking additional coaching or early access benefits.About the HostsTony Robbins is a global authority in peak performance, personal growth, and leadership. His seminars, books, and coaching programs have influenced more than 50 million people worldwide.Dean Graziosi is a leading educator and entrepreneur in the personal development industry. His training programs and events have empowered individuals from all walks of life to build successful, purpose-driven businesses.Why Is It Free?You might be wondering:“What's the catch?” There isn't one.Tony and Dean believe everyone deserves a shot at creating a life they love. That's why they've made this event completely free - to remove every excuse standing in your way.

