Top Marketing Visionaries To Convene At TRIBE The CMO Connect 2025 In Dubai

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) TRIBE – The CMO Connect 2025 is set to host the Middle East's most forward-thinking marketers at the Address Sky View Hotel in Dubai on 14 May 2025. Organised by KT Events, this eagerly anticipated summit has established itself as a vital annual gathering for CMOs, brand leaders, marketing strategists, and digital innovators across the region. Attendees can expect an immersive experience and a comprehensive marketing playbook designed for today's omnichannel landscape.

The event will spotlight prominent figures in the marketing world, including Boutros Boutros from Emirates, Olfa Messaoudi from L'Oréal Middle East, and Jon Barber from TECOM Group Dubai. In addition, representatives from DAMAC Properties, Schneider Eletric, Spotify, Sony Music, Anghami/OSN+, Binance, Al Masaood Group, and numerous other influential companies will be present to share insights and discuss emerging trends.

Key highlights of TRIBE 2025 include the exclusive announcement of the GCC's Most Influential Marketing Leaders, recognising excellence, innovation, and leadership in the field. The summit will also feature a networking lunch, providing opportunities for attendees to foster strategic partnerships and engage with top marketing visionaries.

An exciting session awaits participants as Boutros Boutros, Executive Vice President of Marketing & Corporate Communications at Emirates, engages in a fireside chat with Michal Divon, Chief Client Officer at Khaleej Times. This session will delve into how Emirates has become a global icon through cutting-edge marketing, storytelling, and customer engagement.